“Would have been a hell of a show” - Kyle Busch on racing THIS driver in NASCAR Truck Series

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch took the checkered flag for the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200. The 37-year-old driver had a dominant outing in his home race, winning the race 4.981 seconds ahead of his nearest rival Zane Smith.

The reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion couldn't keep up with Busch in the final stages of the race. Smith won the first stage of the race and led for eight laps.

In a post-race interview, Busch admitted that he would have loved to go wheel-to-wheel with the #38 car:

"There were a couple dicey moments in traffic-not too bad-but I would have loved to have raced with Zane. They kind of got off strategy where we were able to cycle up, and we got clean air for most of the start of that last run," Busch said.

"He came through the field and got to second, and we kind of maintained. If we’d have been able to race it out, it would have been a hell of a show. But all in all, just a great night here, to be able to win in Las Vegas again-and you’ve got to win the first to be able to win all three."

Zane Smith was content with his performance but added that late-race restarts hampered his progress. The 23-year-old driver said:

"I’m happy with our day. We had a really good Speedco Ford. Happy with our stage win. Got shuffled back there in one of those late-race restarts and just kind of let Kyle get away-and it’s so hard executing pit road chasing him. Still happy with our day-another good points day. Create some momentum and go on to the next one."

Busch and Smith will get the opportunity to race each other, as the #51 driver has four more Truck Series races on his schedule.

Kyle Busch extends his NASCAR record

Five days after setting new records at the Auto Club Speedway, Kyle Busch isn't done yet.

With a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch extended his record for the most race wins in the NASCAR Truck series. The 37-year-old driver now has 63 career victories to his name. The race win also marked his fourth victory on his home track.

Busch scored his first victory with a #51 Chevrolet truck as his KBM team switched from Toyota to Chevrolet for the 2023 season.

Busch was on a potential weekend triple as he also participated in the Xfinity race. His hopes were dashed as Austin Hill took the victory. Busch managed a fourth-place finish, driving the #10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

NASCAR Truck Series now heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the fourth race of the season on March 18.

Poll : 0 votes