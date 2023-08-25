“Wouldn't that be a Cinderella story?”- Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace shunned by NASCAR analyst as he predicts a surprise winner at Daytona

Several big names such as Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace find themselves on the cusp of the Daytona International Speedway playoffs. As drivers head on to the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval for the final time this year, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 could spell chaos for some and a fairytale story for others.

Chase Elliott's struggles during the 2023 Cup Series season aren't hidden from anyone remotely close to the sport. The Hendrick Motorsports driver kicked the year off on a slow note as it is, with the last few races also not going his way. Another such driver who sits inside the playoffs bubble, but has had a great season is 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace.

The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver is challenging for his first-ever appearance in the NASCAR playoffs this season. He can be the 16th and last driver to qualify for the same on the basis of points alone.

While Elliott goes to Daytona International Speedway in a must-win situation, Wallace can afford to make it if he runs well.

Provided there are no new winners during the 400-mile-long race and Wallace scores good points, he will punch his ticket into the postseason.

However, the tri-oval is one such place where surprise winners are just around the corner. Former NASCAR crew chief turned broadcaster Steve Letarte elaborated on just that scenario for Front Row Motorsports and said on his podcast, Dirty Mo Dough:

"Would that not be a Cinderella story? That they (Front Row Motorsports) get (Michael) McDowell and (Todd) Gilliland in? They have as many cars in this as Hendrick Motorsports, like just think about that if Todd Gilliland won this race."

Todd Gilliland could accompany his teammate Michael McDowell in the playoffs by winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400. If that happens, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace both can kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.

Senior Hendrick Motorsports official on Chase Elliott's fuel fiasco at Watkins Glen

Hendrick Motorsports Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus recently broke his silence on Chase Elliott's fuel fiasco at Watkins Glen International last Sunday. Knaus weighed in heavily on the importance of timing a strategic call during the race, especially one as aggressive as Elliott's last weekend.

He explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"We know exactly what happened. And it’s unfortunate and you know, it’s awful to have that happen. Timing in life is everything, right? And it’s unfortunate that happened at that time. To that team, that’s a great race team and they’re trying to get their footing."

Chase Elliott as well as Bubba Wallace fans will be keenly looking on at this Sunday's race, which goes live at 7:00 pm ET on the USA Network.