NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2023 20:01 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Daytona International Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The final race of the regular season will kick off at 7 pm ET on Saturday, August 26, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway boasts a superspeedway with a 2.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.5-miles superspeedway will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 39 drivers. The qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 25, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting order for Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to kick off with Chandler Smith running the first lap and Denny Hamlin running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Chandler Smith - 41.000
  2. Austin Hill - 40.650
  3. Riley Herbst - 39.950
  4. BJ McLeod - 35.750
  5. JJ Yeley - 35.300
  6. Ty Dillon - 34.650
  7. Brennan Poole - 33.850
  8. Josh Berry - 32.700
  9. Harrison Burton - 32.100
  10. Chase Briscoe - 31.050
  11. Aric Almirola - 28.250
  12. Erik Jones - 28.050
  13. Austin Dillon - 27.450
  14. Michael McDowell - 24.750
  15. Justin Haley - 23.350
  16. Alex Bowman - 22.400
  17. Chase Elliott - 22.100
  18. Daniel Suarez - 22.00
  19. Corey LaJoie - 21.700
  20. Austin Cindric - 20.350
  21. Ryan Preece - 19.900
  22. Kevin Harvick - 18.050
  23. Todd Gilliland - 16.700
  24. Kyle Larson - 15.050
  25. Bubba Wallace - 14.850
  26. Ross Chastain - 14.650
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.500
  28. Joey Logano - 13.000
  29. Kyle Busch - 12.800
  30. Brad Keselowski - 12.750
  31. Ryan Blaney - 10.200
  32. Tyler Reddick - 9.850
  33. AJ Allmendinger - 9.500
  34. Ty Gibbs - 9.500
  35. Chris Buescher - 7.450
  36. Martin Truex Jr - 4.700
  37. Christopher Bell - 3.800
  38. William Byron - 2.300
  39. Denny Hamlin - 2.300

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
