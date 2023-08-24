NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The final race of the regular season will kick off at 7 pm ET on Saturday, August 26, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway boasts a superspeedway with a 2.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway.
Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.5-miles superspeedway will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 39 drivers. The qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 25, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting order for Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to kick off with Chandler Smith running the first lap and Denny Hamlin running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Chandler Smith - 41.000
- Austin Hill - 40.650
- Riley Herbst - 39.950
- BJ McLeod - 35.750
- JJ Yeley - 35.300
- Ty Dillon - 34.650
- Brennan Poole - 33.850
- Josh Berry - 32.700
- Harrison Burton - 32.100
- Chase Briscoe - 31.050
- Aric Almirola - 28.250
- Erik Jones - 28.050
- Austin Dillon - 27.450
- Michael McDowell - 24.750
- Justin Haley - 23.350
- Alex Bowman - 22.400
- Chase Elliott - 22.100
- Daniel Suarez - 22.00
- Corey LaJoie - 21.700
- Austin Cindric - 20.350
- Ryan Preece - 19.900
- Kevin Harvick - 18.050
- Todd Gilliland - 16.700
- Kyle Larson - 15.050
- Bubba Wallace - 14.850
- Ross Chastain - 14.650
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.500
- Joey Logano - 13.000
- Kyle Busch - 12.800
- Brad Keselowski - 12.750
- Ryan Blaney - 10.200
- Tyler Reddick - 9.850
- AJ Allmendinger - 9.500
- Ty Gibbs - 9.500
- Chris Buescher - 7.450
- Martin Truex Jr - 4.700
- Christopher Bell - 3.800
- William Byron - 2.300
- Denny Hamlin - 2.300
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.