NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The final race of the regular season will kick off at 7 pm ET on Saturday, August 26, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona International Speedway boasts a superspeedway with a 2.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.5-miles superspeedway will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature 39 drivers. The qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 25, at 5:05 pm ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting order for Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to kick off with Chandler Smith running the first lap and Denny Hamlin running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Coke Zero Sugar 400:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Chandler Smith - 41.000 Austin Hill - 40.650 Riley Herbst - 39.950 BJ McLeod - 35.750 JJ Yeley - 35.300 Ty Dillon - 34.650 Brennan Poole - 33.850 Josh Berry - 32.700 Harrison Burton - 32.100 Chase Briscoe - 31.050 Aric Almirola - 28.250 Erik Jones - 28.050 Austin Dillon - 27.450 Michael McDowell - 24.750 Justin Haley - 23.350 Alex Bowman - 22.400 Chase Elliott - 22.100 Daniel Suarez - 22.00 Corey LaJoie - 21.700 Austin Cindric - 20.350 Ryan Preece - 19.900 Kevin Harvick - 18.050 Todd Gilliland - 16.700 Kyle Larson - 15.050 Bubba Wallace - 14.850 Ross Chastain - 14.650 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.500 Joey Logano - 13.000 Kyle Busch - 12.800 Brad Keselowski - 12.750 Ryan Blaney - 10.200 Tyler Reddick - 9.850 AJ Allmendinger - 9.500 Ty Gibbs - 9.500 Chris Buescher - 7.450 Martin Truex Jr - 4.700 Christopher Bell - 3.800 William Byron - 2.300 Denny Hamlin - 2.300

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.