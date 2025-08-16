Xfinity set to lose title sponsorship for NASCAR Xfinity Series next season - Reports

NASCAR has decided to move away from Xfinity as the title sponsor for its second-tier series. According to Adam Stern, O’Reilly Auto Parts has stood out as a top contender to replace the telecommunications company.

Per multiple reports, title sponsor Xfinity will be done with its sponsorship duties in the Xfinity Series after the final race of the 2025 season. This would mark the conclusion of an 11-year relationship where the series has been formally referred to as the Xfinity Series.

Xfinity is expected to continue its larger top-tier partnership with the series on a multi-year basis, but will no longer serve as the entitlement partner to the second-tier series beginning in 2026. It is accompanied by a new television package with Nexstar Media Group subsidiary The CW, beginning in 2025, to televise all Xfinity Series races through the remainder of the 2030s.

In order to replace Xfinity, NASCAR contracted Klutch Sports Group, a sports agency whose owner and president is the agent to NBA star LeBron James. The organization was said to be seeking approximately $10 million a year in rights fees with another activation fee added in on top, which would make the sponsorship deal an overall value of about $15 million a year.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal wrote on X:

".@OReillyAuto Parts is in pole position to replace @Xfinity as title sponsor of the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series starting next year, per people familiar with the matter."

O’Reilly Auto Parts, which already sponsors individual races, such as the fall Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway, is a natural choice to take over the sponsorship of the title space. The company has had a long-standing relationship with NASCAR and is actively involved in the sport.

Watkins Glen Xfinity race garnered 1,000,000+ NASCAR viewers

The Mission 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen drew an impressive average audience of 1,096,000 viewers on The CW Sports, marking a 41% increase from the previous year’s race at the same venue and a 54% rise compared to the 2024 Darlington Raceway race.

This significant viewership boost highlights a growing interest in the Xfinity Series, particularly for its road course events. The race was a highlight of the season, with Connor Zilisch securing his sixth victory by fighting closely against Shane van Gisbergen. Later, contact between the two took SVG out of contention.

Zilisch’s win at Watkins Glen was especially notable as it was part of his strong season performance with JR Motorsports. The race also garnered attention for a viral moment when Zilisch fell off his car during his victory lane celebration, resulting in a broken collarbone and subsequent surgery.

