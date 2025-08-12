Watkins Glen Xfinity race garners 1,000,000+ NASCAR viewers

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 12, 2025 22:40 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen - Source: Imagn
Taken during NASCAR's 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen - Source: Imagn

The CW Sports, the official broadcaster of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has reported that the Mission 200 at The Glen drew 1,096,000 viewers. That's up 41% from the previous outing at Watkins Glen International and 54% higher than the 23rd race of the 2024 season at Darlington Raceway.

This year's edition saw Connor Zilisch win his sixth victory of the season. The #88 JR Motorsports driver battled Shane van Gisbergen, whom he closely raced against on the streets of Chicago. SVG's day ended at Watkins Glen after making contact with Zilisch from the lead off turn five on lap 64, allowing Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith to finish in second and third, respectively.

The CW Sports shared the viewership announcement on X.

Another viral moment from the Mission 200 at The Glen occurred after the race when Connor Zilisch fell off his car while celebrating in victory lane. The youngster was transported to the hospital and later learned he suffered a broken collarbone. He shared a health update on Tuesday, announcing that he had undergone surgery.

The 82-lap race was the second-to-last road course event in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar. The last one will be held at the Charlotte Roval as the finale of the Round of 12.

During last year's race at Watkins Glen, Zilisch also emerged victorious in what was his series debut. It was his first of four starts with JR Motorsports that year before running a full-time schedule in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2025 NASCAR season.

Connor Zilisch sheds light on his incident with SVG in NASCAR's stop at Watkins Glen

While Connor Zilisch appeared to wreck Shane van Gisbergen for the lead at Watkins Glen International, the North Carolina native said he didn't do it on purpose. The young NASCAR driver told the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast that he tried to pass him without making contact for several laps.

The #88 JR Motorsports driver stated (via Dirty Mo Media on X):

“Yeah, I did not. I did not do that on purpose like, if I wanted to wreck him, I would have. I had ten laps before, like I was doing literally everything in my power to try and pass him without touching him. And like I told Josh (Williams, spotter), I said, ‘If I wrecked a guy, tell me like, don't lie to me.’”
Connor Zilisch also asked his crew chief, Mardy Lindley, about whether he wrecked SVG or not. His shot caller told him:

“No, bud, you're good.”

Shane van Gisbergen settled for a DNF but bounced back in the NASCAR Cup Series race the following day. The #88 Trackhouse Racing driver won the Go Bowling at The Glen for his fourth victory of the 2025 season. He hopes to carry the momentum into the postseason, especially with 22 playoff points at his disposal.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today's top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
