"You can’t take one thing and apply it to every road course" - Tyler Reddick on what makes NASCAR's Watkins Glen race different from other road courses

Driving the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick has impressed everyone with his road course racing skills in the first four road course races of the season. Both of his Cup wins have come on the road course this season.

Watkins Glen International will host the fifth road course race of the season and Reddick will look to replicate his strong form on the road course on Sunday.

Unlike most road course races; the Watkins Glen Road Course has different characteristics as it has 141 feet of total elevation change. The fifth road course race will feature eight turns, with a total distance of about 220 miles, which will be covered in 90 laps. Tyler Reddick is one of the drivers who feels that the grip and speed at the 2.45-mile-long track are going to be high. He also pointed out that qualifying starts have played an important role on the road course this season.

Speaking to the media about Watkins Glen International, Reddick said:

“Watkins Glen is what I would call the mile-and-a-half of road courses so it’s going to be a bit different than Road America and Indianapolis. You can’t take one thing and apply it to every road course. Watkins Glen has a lot of grip and the speeds are going to be really high. Qualifying is important at a lot of these road courses but I think this will be the most important qualifying session on a road course this year. Aero is really going to come into play.”

The Go Bowling at The Glen will mark Reddick's second Cup start at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. He secured a P10 finish in his first Cup start at this venue in August 2021.

Tyler Reddick starts 5th at Watkins Glen International

Tyler Reddick and his #8 Richard Childress Racing will start Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen from 5th position at Watkins Glen International. The California-native has another best result on road courses like the first four road courses of the season.

Reddick has been described as the road course master of the season due to his outstanding performances. In the first four road course races of the season, he finished P5 at the Circuit of The Americas, P35 at Sonoma Raceway, P1 at Road America, and P1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The #8 Chevrolet driver will certainly be looking to win his third consecutive road course race this Sunday.

Catch Tyler Reddick at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET.

