"You changed my world": 'Proud' dad John Hunter Nemechek shares heartfelt birthday message to his daughter

John Hunter Nemechek shared a birthday post for his daughter, Aspen, ahead of the Darlington race weekend. The NASCAR driver took to Instagram to say how proud he was as his daughter turned four.

Nemechek, driver of the No. 42 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club, shares two daughters with his wife, Taylor. The eldest is Aspen, born in 2021 when Nemechek moved back to the Craftsman Truck Series with the now-defunct Kyle Busch Motorsports. His second daughter, Penelope, was born two years later.

In an Instagram post, Nemechek wrote a heartfelt birthday message for Aspen.

"Happy fourth birthday to my little girl and my mini me. Absolutely wild that you're 4 already. Four years ago you changed my world in the most beautiful way," John Hunter Nemechek said.

"Watching you grow into the kind, curious, and fearless little soul you are today is the greatest gift. I'm so proud to be your dad, and I can’t wait to see all the wonderful things this year brings you. I love you more than anything!" he added.

On the sixth slide, Aspen could be seen posing alongside John Hunter Nemechek's victory lane trophy from the 2023 Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. The trophy marked one of the 27-year-old driver's 11 Xfinity Series wins.

Over in the Cup Series, Nemechek has yet to score his first series victory. His best finish came in the Daytona 500 earlier this year. He escaped a last-lap multi-car wreck to cross the line in fifth place, his first top-5 finish in the premier series.

Next on the calendar is the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The North Carolina native will enter the race weekend 17th in the standings, ahead of teammate Erik Jones (29th).

John Hunter Nemechek penned sweet caption for family snapshot at Martinsville

During the recently concluded Martinsville race weekend, John Hunter Nemechek also posted some snaps at the track, including a family photo. He posed with his wife, Taylor, and two daughters, with the No. 42 Toyota donning the Dollar Tree paint scheme at the back.

The Legacy Motor Club driver took to Instagram and wrote:

"Even the hardest of days feel easy with my girls."

While John Hunter Nemechek wore an orange Family Dollar fire suit, his two daughters rocked matching blue dresses. Taylor, meanwhile, sported a sleeveless top and denim pants.

Nemechek started the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway 16th. After collecting stage points in the first stage with a sixth-place finish, the Toyota pilot received a free pass under caution on lap 318 to stay on the lead lap. He eventually finished 25th, with teammate Erik Jones disqualified from 24th after failing the post-race inspection.

John Hunter Nemechek driving the No. 42 Toyota Camry at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

Nemechek will feature his father's 1998 paint scheme on his No. 42 Toyota for the upcoming Darlington race weekend. It is part of the track's annual Throwback Weekend, with Jones running a Petty Blue livery, a nod to seven-time champion Richard Petty, who remains an ambassador of Legacy Motor Club (formerly Petty GMS Motorsports).

