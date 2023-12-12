"You'd need to be above 1000 horsepower": Tyler Reddick believes a massive power increase for NASCAR's Next-Gen car would suffice short-track woes

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick is the most recent driver to share his views on NASCAR's ongoing debate over whether Next-Gen Cup cars should receive more powerful engines or not. Much has been said about the seventh-generation racecar's abilities on intermediate 1.5-mile-long tracks.

However, as has been evident through two complete seasons of racing with the Next-Gen package, the newer cars leave much to be desired during short-track racing.

NASCAR has conducted several test sessions throughout 2023 intending to improve the car's aerodynamics, helping drivers race and overtake on tracks such as Martinsville Speedway. However, as fans have been requesting for a long time now, drivers are also starting to speak on the car's power outputs.

Tyler Reddick has spoken about how a slight increase in power would not make a big difference on track and suggested the need for near 4-figure horsepower numbers for the issues to resolve. He recently appeared on the popular Dirty Mo Media podcast Door Bumper Clear, where he said:

"A couple of months ago just for fun I asked some of the guys at 23XI. There is a weird knob we can work on to basically increase the power of the car by 150 horsepower. Didn't really change it much. I think you'd need to be above 1000 horsepower to like, really move that needle."

Tyler Reddick further elaborated on the Next-Gen car's fundamental concept which has bigger tires and more aerodynamics, especially under the floor as the reasons for the next-to-no difference after a minor power bump. The governing body has pinned a slash in horsepower over the years down to containing costs over a season.

Shifting ban at short tracks not the way forward, thinks Tyler Reddick

The current generation NASCAR Cup Series car has way more grip and cornering ability than the power to spin its wheels in a tight corner at a short track. Due to this phenomenon, drivers have relied on downshifting on paperclip-style tracks to increase the drive out of a corner.

However, NASCAR seems to have suggested a ban on downshifting at short tracks as a solution to the overtaking problems drivers have currently. Tyler Reddick does not seem to agree with this stop-gap solution. He elaborated on the aforementioned podcast as to why, saying:

"The amount of horsepower we would need if they took shifting away would have to be a bunch. If we were locked into third gear or whatever it is, for us to have the amount of power to spin the tires at 5000 rpms, the peak would have to be so much higher than what it is."

It remains to be seen if NASCAR will bow down to fan and driver sentiments over time.