“You don’t want to piggyback off NASCAR”: Billionaire Rick Hendrick’s HMS star drops a reality check on his High Limit blueprint

Rick Hendrick owned Hendrick Motorsports' championship-winning driver Kyle Larson recently shared his thoughts on aligning his Sprint Car Series schedule with NASCAR’s calendar. Larson, who co-owns Kubota High Limit Racing with five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, started the series in 2022 to support grassroots racing.

High Limit Racing's season-opening event, which was scheduled at Las Vegas Motor Speedway faced multiple delays due to inclement weather before ultimately being canceled on Friday to accommodate NASCAR’s three national series. Following the announcement, Larson expressed his disappointment, reflecting on the challenges of owning a grassroots series. (via Speedway Digest)

"I mean, it's hard. There's already races in place, you know, events in place throughout the year. So, like, logistically it doesn't make sense. And you don't want to piggyback off NASCAR, you know, all the time. So, there's great sprint car fans throughout the country. So... no. We don't have to rely on coming to venues like this. But it is nice, you know, when you can get the cross-promotion and all that. But it's not something that we look at trying to do a ton of," he stated.

Meanwhile, $1B worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Rick Hendrick's former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who drives the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, has experienced a mixed start to his 2025 NASCAR season. The 32-year-old has recorded two impressive P3 finishes but has also struggled in two races, finishing outside the top 20.

Furthermore, Larson also recently announced that he will attempt a tripleheader weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway next month, joining the ranks of his Cup Series competitor, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Rick Hendrick's HMS driver reveals why High Limit expanded into the Arizona market for the 2025 season

NASCAR Cup Series driver and High Limit Racing co-owner Kyle Larson recently revealed the reasons behind his grassroots series scheduling a race weekend in Arizona. Larson believes that besides having appropriate weather conditions, Arizona is 'starved' of Sprint Car racing, which is something he aims to revive.

"Yeah, I think for us, you know, booking a race in Arizona, the weather, number one, and then two, I think just because it's been starved of sprint car racing for the last, you know, handful of years, especially a national tour, so I know the fans have been, you know, itching to see a national tour roll through back, roll through Arizona, so yeah, it's going to be awesome. Like I said, they've been pumping a lot of money into it, so it should be a good show," said Larson.

Notably, Larson's next stop is the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he will compete at 3:30 PM Eastern time on Sunday. Catch Rick Hendrick's HMS driver live on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

