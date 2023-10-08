"You can't go for points" - Kyle Busch elaborates on his strategy going into the Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch heads into this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Charlotte Roval sitting 26 points below the cut line for the next round.

In a season that kicked off with great momentum, the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver has turned somewhat lackluster as the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver tries to qualify for the Round of 8 this weekend.

Heading into the Bank of America Roval 400, Busch does not have the best run of results to build upon. With a P20, P34, and P25 finish in the last three rounds of the season, Kyle Busch looks to capitalize on his P5 qualifying position this Sunday as the green flag drops.

Elaborating on whether he will focus on gathering the most points with the return of stage breaks on road courses, or whether he will gun for the win, Busch said in an interview with Frontstretch:

"With the stage cautions I feel like you can't go for points because you're going to get leapfrogged and get sent to the back so we've got to do what we need to do to be able to maintain track position for the whole race. If that's pitting early and then leapfrogging after the stages and trying to go for the win, that's what we got to do."

Kyle Busch is one of the two Chevrolets and three Toyota cars that make up the top 5 after yesterday's qualifying attempt. It remains to be seen how the race pans out for the Las Vegas native.

"I look forward to the 2-week break" - Kyle Busch reacts to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Kyle Busch reacted to the recently announced 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule in positive fashion ahead of this weekend's Round of 12 elimination race.

Looking forward to the two-week break that the sport has to take due to the Olympics next year, Busch said in an interview with Frontstretch:

"I think it is important as NASCAR said to keep the Darlington race on Labor Day so that was a good move. The Olympics just kind of mess everything up so, I look forward to the 2-week break, that's another positive, so we'll take that too."

Watch Kyle Busch race to advance to the Round of 8 this Sunday as NASCAR goes live from Charlotte today at 2 p.m. ET.