“You got soooo lucky the first time”: Kyle Busch’s son Brexton reacts to upcoming ‘Round 2’ race against his dad in Las Vegas

A new Instagram reel shows Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton Busch, preparing for their second race against each other. The video lightheartedly portrayed the father-son rivalry while also confirming the date for their next showdown in Las Vegas.The reel was posted on Kyle's account in collaboration with Brexton’s profile. The caption read:“I won Round 1 but @brextonbusch wants another chance. This time on my home turf!🎰 @servpro Battle of the Busch’s Round 2👊🏻 November 6th - 8th, @openwheelshowdown at The Bullring at @lvmotorspeedway.🔥 #RowdyNation #BRex #fatherson #nascar #lasvegas” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrexton Busch commented under the video. He challenged his father for the win, writing:“You got soooo lucky the first time. No wayyy beat me again!!”Brewton Busch's comment on Instagram under a collaborative post with father Kyle Busch. Source: via Instagram, @rowdybuschKyle and Brexton Busch's first race took place earlier this year at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina. They competed in the 600cc Winged Micros class.Kyle Busch, who has 63 career NASCAR Cup Series wins, finished third in the 20-lap feature. Brexton, only nine years old, placed sixth in a field of 20 drivers. For much of the race, the father and son ran directly behind each other, with Kyle in fifth and Brexton in sixth.On the final restart, Kyle Busch moved up into the top three while Brexton held on to a solid sixth place after some contact with another competitor. Speaking after the event, Kyle Busch told NASCAR.com:“It was cool. One of these days, we’ll get to battling it out and swapping back and forth, hopefully. But for a first-nighter, that’s definitely impressive for a 9-year-old to come on out here.”Both drivers showed speed all night. Kyle Busch qualified third while Brexton Busch set the seventh-fastest time. In their heat races, Kyle placed second and Brexton third, which put them side by side on the starting grid for the feature.Kyle later acknowledged that he was not at his best that night but was proud of how well his son performed. For Brexton, running close to his father for most of the race was a strong debut in direct competition.Kyle Busch celebrated son Brexton Busch’s first A-Class Micro winWhile preparing for “Round 2” against his dad, Brexton Busch has already collected his first win. On May 3 at US 24 Speedway, he drove his #18 Sprint car to win in the A-Class Micro category. He crossed the line just 0.022 seconds ahead at the NOW600 A Wing Micros Concept Chassis event.Kyle Busch celebrated the result by sharing Brexton’s Instagram post on his own story. He wrote:“ATTA BOY!!! Textbook crossover coming to the checkered! First win in one of the big micro classes!! Big W tonight!! 🙌🏻💪🏻”Samantha Busch, Brexton’s mother, also posted reactions throughout the race. She wrote after the win:“Nice job Brexton!!! Way to fight!!”The same weekend, Brexton Busch also picked up a third-place finish in the Restricted Micros Doug Wright Racing NOW600 event. In the days before, he competed at Millbridge Speedway and Miami County Raceway, scoring results between fourth and 15th.