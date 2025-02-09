“You are hot babe”: Wife Samantha validates husband Kyle Busch’s decision to step inside a vintage #51 car

Samantha Busch was seen admiring husband Kyle as the veteran NASCAR driver stepped inside the #51 Legend car for the first time in two decades. After Kyle Busch felt hot inside the racecar, Samantha playfully validated him and said he was hot.

Kyle Busch is a 39-year-old Las Vegas native who has been married to Samantha since 2010. He met Samantha in a 2007 NASCAR event when she worked as a promotional model for Chevrolet. The couple now share two children named Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.

In an Instagram post, Samantha Busch shared Kyle preparing to put down laps in the No. 51 Legend car before they had a short exchange.

"I'm already hot," Kyle Busch said.

Trending

In response, Samatha replied:

"You are hot babe."

She also accompanied the instagram story with a caption that said:

"There's something you don't see every day."

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

Kyle Busch returned to a Legend car for the first time in about 22 years. The last time Busch drove one, he still hadn't debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver.

His rookie season was in 2005 when he was driving for Hendrick Motorsports. He left the team three years later to sign with Joe Gibbs Racing. Driving the No. 18 Toyota, the Las Vegas native won two Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019. Today, he drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season comes on the heels of Busch's debut in the Chili Bowl Nationals. He drove the No. 51K midget, a racecar smaller than a Legend, at SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kyle Busch got racing advice from son Brexton

Kyle Busch may be entering his 21st Cup Series season but still gets corrected by son Brexton in racing. His nine-year-old son told him to be mindful when braking while running the bottom lane at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals.

Brexton said (via Instagram):

“You can't stab 'em. Stabbing makes you lose momentum and slide at the bottom. Either throw it in hard on the top on the cushion or don't grab the brakes on the bottom!”

Busch qualified for the main event on Friday, January 17. However, the driver didn't advance to the 40-lap Chili Bowl A-Main event on Saturday. Fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was the overall event winner and bagged his third Golden Driller trophy.

The 2025 Chili Bowl happened weeks after the Tulsa Shootout where Kyle and Brexton Busch entered. Brexton won the Junior Sprint A-Main class to bring home his first Golden Driller trophy. He bested the 20-driver field including Kyle Larson's son, Owen.

Brexton also won a brand-new electric dirt bike. However, in a post-race interview, the young driver said his mother Samantha wouldn't like it.

Kyle and Brexton Busch during the 2024 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

While Kyle returns to NASCAR for the Daytona 500 on February 16, Brexton will continue climbing the racing ranks. Brexton aims to compete in the Craftsman Truck Series at age 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback