Kenny Wallace recently spoke about Kyle Larson's take on Taylor Swift. The 60-year-old said that the HMS driver was a fan of the singer but did not know it yet.

A few days back, Larson and his wife Katelyn left their kid Audrey Larson awestruck after the parents surprised the 6-year-old with a trip to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Paris.

Kyle Larson's daughter Audrey turned six on May 7 and to celebrate their young one's birthday week with a bang, the couple headed to the City of Lights to surprise Audrey with the tickets to Taylor Swift's concert for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Larson was asked about his opinion of Taylor Swift before his 13th Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. The HMS driver admitted he wasn't an avid fan of the Pennsylvania-born singer/a Swiftie as her fans are called, but said that he admired her.

"I feel like a Swiftie, you gotta wear bedazzled everything. So, no, I don't feel like I'm a Swiftie at all. I do appreciate her music and how hard she works but no, I'm not a Swiftie," Larson said (as per X) (1.32)

"There were lots of men dressed very uniquely at that concert. I had a t-shirt and Katelyn gave me a couple friendship bracelets to put on. So that was as close as I was getting," he added.

Larson's words caught Wallace's attention, following which, he said that the 31-year-old was a fan of Taylor Swift but didn't know it yet.

"This is awesome @KyleLarsonRacin 💯 You are a Swifty. you just don’t know it 😂😂"

Kyle Larson reasons his "last minute relaxation" as he "crashed" the party to visit Taylor Swift's concert

Kyle Larson is prepping for his maiden double-duty stint. The HMS driver will battle at the Indy 500 and fly straight to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26.

Both stints will comprise a total distance of 1100 miles to be covered for successfully completing the double duty. To date, only Tony Stewart has been able to complete the exhausting schedule, while many have given a shot at it.

This time, it's the 2021 Cup Series champion's turn. Ahead of his first double-duty stint, Kyle Larson revealed why he "crashed" the "girls' trip" to attend Taylor Swift's concert.

The HMS driver said (via NASCAR):

"We had a small window to make it there [concert], and it was my daughter's birthday. I kind of crashed that party. Originally, it was supposed to be like a girls' trip and I wanted to go, so I crashed the party. It was a good time, good to kind of get sort of one little last-minute relaxation before a hectic couple of weeks."

Larson continued his good run of form at the Kansas Speedway as he won the AdventHealth 400. It was his second race win of the 2024 season.