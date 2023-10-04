“You just don’t know if you’re gonna be in it”: Corey LaJoie recaps on Talladega’s intensity after P4 finish in NASCAR Cup race

Corey Lajoie came in fourth place, barely ahead of a multi-car crash at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. This is his third Top-5 result in his career.

Corey LaJoie spun Herbst as the field approached the chequered flag, causing a multi-car accident over the start/finish line. But the race had already come to an end; LaJoie took fifth place, subsequently moving up to fourth as a result of Kevin Harvick's disqualification.

After the race, he was asked about the last lap crash that happened right behind him.

"You just don't know if you are gonna be in it. But you know we had a decent car. Struggled hard to get track position and finally got it there," he said (via Frontstretch).

He also stated that he didn't have enough speed to able to catch the guys in the front and he tried his best to give his absolute best.

"We just didn't have that raw speed to get up there and be offensive. So we just had to keep staying consistent, staying patient," he said.

For the first time, Corey LaJoie has achieved multiple top-five finishes in a season. It also adds to a career-high three top tens, all on superspeedways.

Riley Herbst blames Corey LaJoie for the last lap crash at Talladega

Riley Herbst has accused Corey LaJoie of a move that might have changed the course of the race, which resulted in a multi-car crash just before the chequered flag.

"You had a really good race going; you were second in line, coming to the finish; you started what happened to you, and coming to the line,” Herbst said after the race (via Frontstrech/YouTube).

He was asked if he has reviewed the crash.

"Yeah, I have to go back; I don’t know for sure, but why we ragged is that I believe I got turned a little bit from the start. Just from my point of view, I haven’t seen the replay yet. I just had a shot at it; I had a big run on the back," he said.

When the final standings were announced, Herbst was initially placed in tenth place. Then, due to windshield violations, NASCAR disqualified Kevin Harvick from his second-place finish, moving Herbst up to ninth place, a career-high for him.