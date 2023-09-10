"You just never know": Denny Hamlin on the years he has left in the NASCAR Cup Series

Being the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing's #11 Toyota Camry TRD at 42 years of age, one begs to ask how many years Denny Hamlin has left in NASCAR.

The Tampa, Florida native has become one of the greatest drivers in the sport in terms of total race wins in the highest echelon. However, Hamlin still chases that elusive championship in the 2023 Cup Series season.

With chatter surrounding Hamlin's continuation in the sport silenced by the FedEx-sponsored driver's signing with his team recently, it seems he is not yet done with NASCAR.

Signing a multi-year deal with Coach Gibbs' racing outfit recently, Hamlin seems to be prepared for whatever the sport throws at him.

Hamlin recently addressed questions about his longevity in NASCAR as well as his relationship with JGR as a team in a press conference ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. He elaborated on the matter in a video by frontstretch.com:

"I said from the very beginning I want to start my career and end my career with Joe Gibbs Racing, that's continued to be the goal. I don't know if this is the last one or not. You just never know."

Denny Hamlin added further:

"Next year I could show up and just start running into things that I had no idea, so who knows how this goes, but being in the Gibbs family has certainly been at the forefront of my goal."

Denny Hamlin elaborates on the process of re-signing with Joe Gibbs Racing

On a recent episode of his popular podcast on the Dirty Mo Media platform, Denny Hamlin gave a sneak peek into what it is like to finalize a contract negotiation for a Cup Series driver. The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver elaborated on how much time he spent on the same and said:

"A lot, so much, I mean phone calls, emails, in-person meetings, zooms, it just never stops. Every decision you make has a cause and effect somewhere, right? Now that that is done, I see myself having a ton more time to focus on just the task at hand."

The task at hand certainly means winning the elusive NASCAR Cup Series championship for the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver. Watch the 42-year-old work towards that goal this weekend during the Hollywood Casino 400 this Sunday.