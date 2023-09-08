NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. The second playoff race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, September 10, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Kansas City, Kansas, the Kansas Speedway boasts a quad-oval track with 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 2001 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Kansas Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, September 9, at 12 pm ET on USA Network. That will be followed by a qualifying race at 12:45 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Hollywood Casino 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, previously known as Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend at the Kansas Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Sheldon Creed leading Group A and Cole Custer leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400:

Group A: Order – Driver – Metric score

  1. Sheldon Creed - 38.000
  2. Harrison Burton - 32.700
  3. JJ Yeley 0- 31.200
  4. Alex Bowman - 26.900
  5. Todd Gilliland - 26.400
  6. Justin Haley - 24.300
  7. Carson Hocevar - 23.000
  8. Chase Briscoe - 22.050
  9. Aric Almirola - 19.550
  10. Erik Jones - 15.650
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.050
  12. Kevin Harvick - 16.200
  13. Martin Truex Jr - 13.500
  14. Bubba Wallace - 10.800
  15. Chase Elliott - 9.800
  16. Ryan Blaney - 8.250
  17. William Byron - 4.000
  18. Tyler Reddick - 2.200

Group B: Order – Driver – Metric score

  1. Cole Custer - 35.400
  2. Ty Dillon - 31.650
  3. Ryan Preece - 27.850
  4. Daniel Suarez - 26.700
  5. Austin Cindric - 25.450
  6. Austin Dillon - 23.600
  7. Corey LaJoie - 22.200
  8. Ty Gibbs - 21.000
  9. AJ Allmendinger - 17.000
  10. Michael McDowell - 24.450
  11. Christopher Bell - 16.350
  12. Denny Hamlin - 14.700
  13. Joey Logano - 11.700
  14. Kyle Busch - 10.500
  15. Ross Chastain - 9.000
  16. Brad Keselowski - 6.850
  17. Chris Buescher - 3.800
  18. Kyle Larson - 1.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.

