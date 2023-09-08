NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 this weekend. The second playoff race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, September 10, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Kansas City, Kansas, the Kansas Speedway boasts a quad-oval track with 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 2001 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Kansas Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, September 9, at 12 pm ET on USA Network. That will be followed by a qualifying race at 12:45 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Hollywood Casino 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, previously known as Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend at the Kansas Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Sheldon Creed leading Group A and Cole Custer leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Hollywood Casino 400:

Group A: Order – Driver – Metric score

Sheldon Creed - 38.000 Harrison Burton - 32.700 JJ Yeley 0- 31.200 Alex Bowman - 26.900 Todd Gilliland - 26.400 Justin Haley - 24.300 Carson Hocevar - 23.000 Chase Briscoe - 22.050 Aric Almirola - 19.550 Erik Jones - 15.650 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.050 Kevin Harvick - 16.200 Martin Truex Jr - 13.500 Bubba Wallace - 10.800 Chase Elliott - 9.800 Ryan Blaney - 8.250 William Byron - 4.000 Tyler Reddick - 2.200

Group B: Order – Driver – Metric score

Cole Custer - 35.400 Ty Dillon - 31.650 Ryan Preece - 27.850 Daniel Suarez - 26.700 Austin Cindric - 25.450 Austin Dillon - 23.600 Corey LaJoie - 22.200 Ty Gibbs - 21.000 AJ Allmendinger - 17.000 Michael McDowell - 24.450 Christopher Bell - 16.350 Denny Hamlin - 14.700 Joey Logano - 11.700 Kyle Busch - 10.500 Ross Chastain - 9.000 Brad Keselowski - 6.850 Chris Buescher - 3.800 Kyle Larson - 1.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.