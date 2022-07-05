"You just want everything to come together at the right time" - Ty Dillon staying 'positive' amid winless 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season while drawing inspiration from fellow driver Michael McDowell

Petty GMS Motorsports driver Ty Dillon has been competing in the NASCAR Cup Series season since 2014 but he has not managed to get a single victory till now in 184 Cup Series starts. His only victory in 158 Xfinity Series starts came eight years ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Despite having a winless Cup Series season, Dillon kept himself positive while drawing inspiration from Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell, who won his first Cup win at the Daytona 500 last year. After winning the prestigious Daytona 500, McDowell didn’t stop there as he finished P8 at the Daytona Road Course and P6 at Homestead-Miami. It bought him another season, and 2022 has been his best year so far.

Watch practice and qualifying today at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Excited to be back in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series this weekend, carrying the Black Hole Ammo colors!

Speaking in an interview, Ty Dillon admitted that he knows he can win races but wants everything to come together at the right time, and for that, he has to be positive. He went on to say that he holds out hope that he can make a McDowell-style breakthrough in NASCAR.

Dillon said:

“I know I can win races. And you know it, too. You feel in your heart, and you just want everything to come together at the right time and you’ve got to keep positive… People like Michael McDowell who win races now and have made it through that time in their career, they’re an inspiration to me. And I know it’s going to happen.”

Ty Dillon finishes in the previous 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races

Ty Dillon began the 2022 Cup Series season with a seventh different organization. Dillon has had a disappointing season and has recorded only one top-ten finish so far.

In the opening race of the season, the 30-year-old showed his temperament and finished P11. His season has featured below-average performances on most weekends in the ongoing 2022 season.

His best performance came at the Food City Dirt Race, where he posted a season’s best P10 finish.

With a P20 finish in the previous week’s Cup race, he gained 25 points and now stands in 26th place in the points table standings with 301 points.

Ty Dillon will be seen in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 10 at 3 pm ET.

