"You just want more," says Ross Chastain after P4 finish at NASCAR Talladega race

Despite having had his fair share of controversies on the track, Ross Chastain has certainly proved he is capable of delivering consistently in high-pressure scenarios.

The Trackhouse Racing driver is one of the key players in this year's NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and is gunning for his first championship. The #1 Jockey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver managed to finish in P4 yesterday, accruing solid points for his title bid in 2022.

The 188-lap-long Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway saw drivers go head-to-head as the race marked the sport's second visit to the Lincoln, Alabama track this season. The 1.66-mile-long track is often considered a place where driver skills and fortunes go hand-in-hand. After a finish outside the top-10 in the first Round of 12 race, a top-5 was a much-needed result for Ross Chastain. Yesterday's result put the Alva, Florida native in third place in the playoff driver standings, right behind Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.

Chastain also elaborated on how the middle lane on the superspeedway was the preferred lane during the race as he summed up his day and said:

“We made a lot of moves and a lot of moves get made on us. There are 188 laps, and I’d say there’s two or three times a lap you have a decision to make. There are two that stick out to me that I had control of the middle lane and went bottom. I needed to stay middle. The cars ran better in the middle lane. It was good to work with (Blaney).”

Ross Chastain also reminisced about how he and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney used to compete against each other a decade ago in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and said:

“Me and Ryan tried the tandem here in trucks 10 years ago. It’s wild to say we’ve been here a decade in this sport. Every point earned is better. It’s neverending. You just want more. A really good points-earned day for Daniel and myself. For this Trackhouse group to keep executing throughout these playoffs. We’re figuring this out as we go. I’m experiencing this. And I’m loving every moment as I get to do this.”

Ross Chastain feels everything Denny Hamlin says "isn't just a mouthpiece" for all drivers

Driving the #1 Jockey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, Ross Chastain feels everything that Denny Hamlin speaks about is not necessarily mutual amongst other Cup Series drivers.

The 29-year-old elaborated on how he felt about the Next Gen car's safety standards at Talladega Superspeedway and said:

"They don't speak for all of us on everything they say. Denny says 'look these guys are just being quiet because they because they're happy to be here' but we have our own thoughts too."

