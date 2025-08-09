“You are a legend”: Kyle Petty applauds NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz raising $25000 for a special cause

Kyle Petty called Frankie Muniz a 'legend' after the actor-turned-racer raised $25,000 for Petty's charity, Victory Junction. The year-long therapeutic camp offers NASCAR themed activities for kids with chronic ailments.Driving Reaume Brothers Racing's No. 33 Ford, Muniz is currently in his rookie full-time Truck Series season. He previously teamed up with his sponsor Morgan &amp; Morgan and donated $10,000 to Henry Ford Health. In an initiative with Ford Performance and NASCAR Foundation's Speedy Bear Brigade, the 39-year-old also visited patients and delivered 50 teddy bears.The charitable effort came just ahead of the Michigan race weekend, where Muniz had his second-best finish of the season at 14th. Now, the RBR driver has turned his sights towards Kyle Petty's Victory Junction, as he shared an X post urging his fans to support the camp.&quot;After spending a day at @victoryjunction, I saw something special... That’s why I’m raising $25k to send 10 kids to camp. Want to help? Please join my team by donating and you can help kids discover their own incredible potential. Donate today! VictoryJunction.org/Frankie,&quot; he wrote.Petty acknowledged the gesture with a note of appreciation, writing,&quot;You are a LEGEND my friend! Thank you so much!&quot;On the racing front, Frankie Muniz suffered a mechanical issue at Watkins Glen that left him unable to post a qualifying lap. He explained the setback with an X post on Friday, August 8.&quot;Had a rear shock mount break in practice at Watkins Glen so we didn't get to make a qualifying lap. That said, we will start 34th. Really only one way to go... Forward!!,&quot; he wrote.Frankie Muniz shares update after practice setback at Watkins Glen. Source:@X/frankiemunizMuniz ultimately crossed the line 16 laps down, finishing 27th in the Mission 176 at The Glen.Frankie Muniz addresses claims of hollywood money funding his NASCAR careerFrankie Muniz set the record straight on his hollywood career playing a part in securing him a NASCAR seat. The former Malcolm in the Middle actor is known for his early career in sitcoms and the Agent Cody Banks film series. Muniz left his acting career to pursue racing full-time, and the transition has drawn claims that he bought his way into NASCAR. The American rebuked the allegations and said,“I don’t spend any of my money going racing. I made a promise to my wife that I would not do that. So I can kill that rumor right there.”Frankie Muniz came up through the ARCA Menards Series, where he drove full-time in 2023 and finished the year fourth in points. He piloted Retta Jones Racing's No. 30 Ford Mustang and scored an impressive haul of eleven top-10 finishes, including a top-5 result at Michigan International Speedway.In 2014, he made part-time starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series before securing a full-time ride with RBR back in October 2024.