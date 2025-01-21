“You have to make them feel appreciated”: Kelley Earnhardt reveals the crucial recipe for retaining workforce in NASCAR’s competitive landscape

Kelley Earnhardt has unveiled the recipe for retaining the workforce in the highly competitive NASCAR environment. The co-owner of JR Motorsports conversed with RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski on Monday's episode of Dirty Mo Media and touched on how to make employees feel valued in the organization.

JR Motorsports has been actively involved in the high-octane world of the NASCAR Xfinity Series since debuting in the 2005 Ford 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Since then, the North Carolina-based outfit has housed several drivers.

The list includes 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, 13-time Cup race winner William Byron, the 2024 NASCAR Rookie of The Year runner-up Josh Berry, 2024 Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, and more.

A race team could have well over 300 employees, something most fans knew but many learned when Stewart-Haas Racing announced its closure during the recent Cup Series season.

Trending

Retaining a workforce in the highly volatile market is tough as managing everyone is herculean. However, it's something that Kelley Earnhardt & Co. has mastered. While discussing the post-pandemic NASCAR life, Kelley told Brad Keselowski that making employees feel valued and appreciated ensures low turnover.

"Time and time people walk away from JRM saying, 'You're the best place I've worked, you made me feel like somebody.' You have to make them feel appreciated, you have to make them feel valued," Kelley Earnhardt said (43:12).

Kelley added that she learned to take care of the personnel from her father and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. He knew everyone working at Dale Earnhardt Inc. and was up to date if they faced off-track problems.

When Justin Allgaier communicated Dale Jr.'s words of wisdom as he embarked on playoffs for Kelley Earnhardt's co-owned team

Justin Allgaier has been a JRM loyalist since entering the organization in 2016. The #7 Chevy driver has etched numerous accolades for his team, most notably the 2024 Xfinity Series championship.

During the final months of Allgaier's sophomore year, when JRM locked all four drivers in the Xfinity playoffs, NASCAR asked them how they felt working at the North Carolina-based outfit. The list included William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Elliott Sadler, and Michael Annett.

Everyone said they received unwavering support and that they loved driving for JRM. Allgaier reiterated this sentiment and revealed Dale Jr.'s words of wisdom for his playoff slate.

"I think the best advice Dale's given me going into the playoffs is, 'You're gonna have bad days it's inevitable. Don't make the bad days worse and don't let those bad moments get you down,'" Allgaier said via NASCAR (0:25).

Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Jr.'s driver Justin Allgaier will attempt his third Daytona 500 this season, registering JR Motorsports debut Cup Series effort since inception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback