"You had one job": Mike Joy throws a shade at Michael Waltrip after yellow flag incident during promoter’s caution

Mike Joy had four words to sum up Michael Waltrip's slip-up during the recently concluded NASCAR All-Star Race. Waltrip, who was given the honor to become the flagman at the prestigious race, dropped his flag while waving the promoter's caution, and as a result, Joy took a jibe at him.

NASCAR was at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the annual All-Star Open and All-Star Race. While the Open race was for 100 laps, the main race was of 250 laps, with an interesting addition, the promoter's caution.

According to this new rule, specifically for the All-Star Race, the promoter of the race could bring a caution at any time, starting from Lap 1 to Lap 220, if he feels the race has become uninteresting or boring. And Waltrip (who is the grand Marshall of this race) brought in the caution in Lap 216 with the advice from North Wilkesboro Speedway race's promoter, Marcus Smith.

With 35 laps to go, Waltrip waved the caution flag as Joey Logano's race lead came to a halt. Logano was leading the race from Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott. However, the caution did not go as planned, as Mr. Waltrip dropped the flag on the track.

"And he does, caution waved. There's the All-Star promoter's caution," Mike Joy said.

As soon as Michael Waltrip, the former NASCAR driver, dropped the flag, the commentators of Fox Sports, Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer noticed it immediately and notified the viewers.

"Oh Michael has dropped the flag, he dropped the flag," Bowyer confirmed.

However, Joy did not believe it at once, but after he was assured by Bowyer, he took a jibe at Waltrip

"No no, did he really drop the flag? Oh no, you had one job!" Joy quipped. (upto 0:22).

Waltrip's slip-up comes after he dropped his phone on the track last track, and this year was no different.

Here's the video of the entire incident as per Fox NASCAR on X:

Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing claimed the NASCAR All-Star victory, ahead of Joey Logano, the winner of the 2024 edition of the race. Bell took the race lead from Logano and held on to his place before crossing the finish line.

Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Chase Elliott wrapped up the Top five, while William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, and Chris Buescher completed the Top 10.

NASCAR All-Star Race winner Christopher Bell hailed Joe Gibbs Racing after impressive victory

As the NASCAR All-Star Race has finally come to an end, Christopher Bell, one of the in-form drivers this year, came on top once again. However, he did not take all the credit for himself, as he went on to hail his spotter, team crew, and everyone involved with the #20 car of Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) celebrates winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway - Source: Imagn

"Man, they're the best. I mean, there's there's nothing else to say. And this sport can be so humbling, because behind the car, behind the wheel, you're just a small part of success," Bell said, speaking to Fox in the post-race interview.

"And these boys right here, Adam Stevens, on the pit box, all the mechanics, all the engineers that put this thing together, they're the big picture. I'm the guy that gets to sit up here and talk to you and take pictures. But without them, I'm nobody, and I owe it all to these guys," he further added.

Besides the NASCAR All-Star Race victory, Bell also won three back-to-back races this season — at Atlanta, Austin, and Phoenix earlier in the season.

