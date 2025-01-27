“You proved you can compete”: Fans come in support as Connor Zilisch voices frustration after his Rolex 24 race

Trackhouse Racing driver Connor Zilisch has found support from fans after he recently shared his thoughts on the aftermath of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old competed in his second famed endurance alongside teammates Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, and Ben Keating.

In a post on X, NASCAR prodigy Zilisch reflected on his performance after finishing ninth at the Rolex 24. He wrote:

"We gave it our all. Frustrated with how it ended but it was fun running inside the top 3 there late. This race isn’t easy, see you next year Daytona."

Expand Tweet

Trending

As a result, several fans jumped in to support the North Carolina native on his impressive performance running the Supercar alongside ace drivers. One fan wrote:

"Connor you proved you can compete with some of the very best sportscar drivers on the planet you should be so proud of that. Next year will be your year again."

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in:

"You did insane dude. The amount of seat time you had was incredible too. Excited to see what you accomplish this year in everything you’re doing."

Expand Tweet

The young sensation is also set to mark his Cup debut with Trackhouse Racing this season, which led to a fan commenting:

"You're one hell of a talented dude. Can't wait to see you in your cup debut! It's gonna be fun watching you rise to a cup champion!"

Fans are elated with Zilisch's upcoming rookie season with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. A fan wrote:

"You ran really well and can't wait to see your cup and xfinity progress"

Here are a few more fan reactions to Connor Zilisch's post on X:

"Next year this is yours mate... good luck in xfinity now man," wrote a fan.

"I was gutted for you . Young man bright future . Youll get a watch," another fan wrote.

"There was many amazing drivers out there and you did very good. Stay calm and focus on the upcoming NASCAR XFINITY races," a third fan wrote.

"I treat every race the same" - Connor Zilisch on the upcoming NASCAR season

In a post-race conversation with journalist Bob Pockrass at Daytona International Speedway, Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts on starting the NASCAR season after an eventful Rolex 24 weekend.

Zilisch said (via Pockrass' X handle):

"I'm so excited. It's going to be crazy living out a lifelong dream of competing at the highest level." [0:50 onwards]

"To do it at 18 years old is surreal. I'm super thankful to Justin, Trackhouse, and Red Bull for coming back to NASCAR and making it happen. It's full circle for a lot of people, and I'm glad I'm the one behind the wheel," Zilisch added.

Expand Tweet

Connor Zilisch is set to mark his full-time debut with the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned Xfinity team this season. Moreover, he will make his Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing in sponsorship with Red Bull at the Circuit of the Americas race in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback