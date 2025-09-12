“You would have to put me in the mix”: JGR star Brandon Jones reflects on his new ‘aggressive’ approach and Championship hopes

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones was recently featured in an interview ahead of the first playoff race, the Food City 300, scheduled for Friday, September 12, 2025, at Bristol Motor Speedway. During the pre-race interview, Jones opened up about making good decisions with a 'little more aggression.'

Jones has rejoined Joe Gibbs Racing after his two-year stint with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JR Motorsports. He moved to JRM in 2023 and competed for the team until the end of the 2024 season, driving the #9 Chevy.

Additionally, he wrapped both seasons in P14 and had a winless streak during his tenure with the team. But the JGR driver earned his sixth career victory, ending his winless streak this year.

Earlier this season, Brandon Jones won the Darlington Raceway event, locking in his spot in the 2025 playoffs. However, the #20 Toyota driver doesn't have such astonishing stats compared to other playoff drivers, but he keeps his confidence high. Furthermore, he got candid about making good decisions while aggressively competing on the track.

“I don’t want to get to the point where I’m making mistakes and taking us out of contention to win races, but I do want to figure out as the playoffs continue to go is how do I make good decisions with a little more aggression.”

Jones then shared his views on landing a seat among the top four drivers to compete at Phoenix. He stated (via JaySki.com):

“You would have to put me in the mix, in my opinion, because I’ve had good success at Phoenix. I really believe we can make it to the final four. I don’t know who your last one would be if that’s the case. There are a lot who it could be."

Brandon Jones has completed 19 races at Phoenix Raceway in his 11-year stint in the Xfinity Series. Among those starts, he has secured one victory, one runner up finish, two top-five finishes, three top-ten finishes, and six top-20 finishes.

Brandon Jones got candid about his first triumph after he rejoined Joe Gibbs Racing this season

NASCAR driver Brandon Jones won the Sport Clips Haircut VFW Help A Hero 200 held at Darlington Raceway on April 5, 2025. Reflecting on his return to the victory lane, Jones shared his views during a post-race interview with SpeedwayDigest.com.

The #20 Toyota driver had a decent qualifying session. He qualified in P2 behind his Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell, with a best time of 29.91 seconds and a top speed of 164.41 mph. Jones maintained his lead, and with 12 laps to go, he took the lead, parking his #20 car in the victory lane after a two-season winless drought.

Reflecting on the same, Brandon Jones told the media:

"But what an insane couple of years to get back over here, get back mentally to know I'm back in a really good race car to win races again. It feels really good."

Brandon Jones currently ranks fifth in the Xfinity Series points table with 2013 points to his credit. He has secured one win, 10 top-tens, and 5 top-fives in 26 starts this season.

