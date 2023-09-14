“You’re clear, get over or pass these cars”: Kyle Larson on difficulties of being a passenger when wife Katelyn drives

Kyle Larson recently shared his thoughts on what it's like being a passenger in his wife's car in an interview to The Athletic.

The driver said that one of the key challenges with being a passenger in Katelyn's car was her approach to traffic. Larson stated that while driving can be thrilling on the racetrack, it can be nerve-wracking when you're just trying to get from point A to point B.

Another aspect of being a passenger with a professional driver is dealing with speed. Larson admitted that he often has to remind himself that he's not in a race car, and the speed limit applies to them as well.

Larson when asked about how he feels as a passenger in the street car, he said (via The Athletic):

"I’m not the passenger too often, but with Katelyn, when I’m the passenger, I’m really bad. When I’m with J.P. (manager Josh Peterman), I’m not too bad. With Katelyn it’s like, “You’re clear, get over” or “Pass these cars.” I’m definitely driving from the passenger seat, but she rarely drives."

Despite the challenges, Larson emphasized that he trusts his wife's driving skills. He acknowledged that she's a great driver, and her confidence behind the wheel is evident. However, the competitive nature that both share tends to come out even in everyday situations.

It's not all nerves and white-knuckled moments, though. Kyle Larson also mentioned that there are times when he enjoys being a passenger, especially when they're on a road trip.

Kyle Larson takes the lead in NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs; Martin Truex Jr. loses frontrunner status

The NASCAR Cup Series has entered its 10-race playoff phase, and following the first two elimination events, Martin Truex Jr. is no longer the frontrunner for the championship according to the latest odds.

Now, it's Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet who have claimed the top spot, with FanDuel Sportsbooks offering odds of +400. Meanwhile, Truex has slipped to 13th place in the driver standings but still finds himself in a tie for the third-best odds alongside Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick, all at +800.

Here are the standings and respective odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Kyle Larson +400

William Byron +450

Denny Hamlin +500

Kyle Busch +800

Martin Truex, Jr. +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Chris Buescher +1200

Brad Keselowski +1500

Christopher Bell +1600

Ryan Blaney +1700

Kyle Larson secured his position at the top of the Cup Series standings by winning at Darlington Raceway and achieving a fourth-place finish at Kansas Speedway. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is now aiming for his second title in the span of three years.

Expand Tweet

The playoffs consist of four sets of three races, and at the end of each round, four drivers are eliminated. In the ultimate round, four drivers will compete for the championship across the last three races held in Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville.

The initial playoff round will conclude this Saturday following the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. So far, only Kyle Larson and Reddick have secured their spots in the Round of 12 due to their victories at Darlington and Kansas, respectively.