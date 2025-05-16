“You see me crash all the time”: Kyle Larson gives honest verdict on his big crash during Indy 500 practice

Despite crashing twice in the Indy 500 practice sessions, Kyle Larson is optimistic about his qualifying run this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports star said he had crashed a lot of times, yet managed to stay composed for strong race results.

During the Fast Friday practice, Larson, driver of the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, hit the wall twice off turn three at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It followed the incident in the Indy 500 Open Test three weeks ago, where he lost the steering system after crashing into the wall hard.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old told veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass he will perform better in Saturday's qualifying session. When asked whether he would push the car with the crashes in mind, he said:

“Yeah, I think so. I think the conditions will be better tomorrow. Bob, you see me crash all the time. So, I don't think it usually affects me.”

The 2021 NASCAR champion also shared his progress since the Open Test, adding:

“We'll see, but today, when you turn the boost up for your speed lap, usually, it's like, ‘Oh my gosh, you're flying.’ But that didn't feel like as crazy as what the open test felt like when I turned it up for the first time, so I'm happy that speed didn't really scare me of anything like that.”

Kyle Larson concluded:

“I think as long as the car is okay, I think we'll be fine.”

The first of a two-day Indy 500 qualifying session will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Fox Sports will cover the entire IndyCar Series season following the acquisition of the broadcasting rights from the series' long-time partner, NBC.

“It's a lot of money on the line”: Kyle Larson on prioritizing NASCAR All-Star over Indy 500 qualifying

Earlier this month, Kyle Larson shared his plan for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend, which coincides with the Indy 500 qualifying. He said he might skip the Fast Six, the final qualifying session, to make the All-Star Race on time and compete for the $1 million prize money.

In an interview at Texas Motor Speedway, the 32-time Cup race winner said (via Frontstretch on X):

“I think that I would miss the Fast Six and go to the All-Star Race. It's important to race it. It's a lot of money on the line.” [3:01]

The Fast Six will start about two hours earlier than NASCAR's All-Star Race on Sunday. However, Kyle Larson won't take his chances and fly out to North Wilkesboro Speedway early for the race. If he qualifies for the Fast Six but doesn't participate, he will settle for a sixth-place start in the Indy 500, deemed The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

