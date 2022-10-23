"You still can’t have a bad weekend," cautions Chase Briscoe ahead of NASCAR race this weekend

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe has managed to put on an impressive performance in his first career playoff appearance. The #14 Ford driver has secured his Round of 8 spot as a championship contender after knocking out defending Cup champion Kyle Larson at Charlotte ROVAL.

Heading into the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Briscoe spoke about his Championship 4 chances. He also explained why he is not taking pressure in the upcoming playoff outings at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Chase Briscoe stated that he can’t have a bad weekend anymore in the playoffs. He went on to say that despite an awful start, he made a comeback in the final 23 laps to fight for the win and took the checkered flag for fourth place at last week’s Las Vegas race.

Briscoe said:

“You still can’t have a bad weekend. I mean, you look at Las Vegas and we were awful to start the race, didn’t earn any stage points and then come back to fight for the win and finish fourth. But, we’re still nine points out. Every point matters. We can’t afford to not have those points.”

Consistency has been key for Briscoe so far this season. He currently stands sixth in the playoff standings, nine points below the top-four elimination line, and needs a win in any of the remaining two races in Round of 8 to advance into the Championship 4 event.

The Mitchell, Indiana native has a good record at Martinsville Speedway, where he has visited Victory Lane in both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series. He has been in good form in the past four races and will look to secure his Championship 4 spot with a win this weekend.

“It helps to know we ran well at Martinsville” – Chase Briscoe on his Championship 4 hopes

Further in the conversation, Chase Briscoe said he is not putting all his championship 4 hopes in Round of 8’s third race at Martinsville Speedway, where he finished P9 earlier this season at this venue.

Briscoe said:

“It helps to know we ran well at Martinsville, but that’s a track with a lot of chaos, so you don’t want to put all your hope on that track where you ran well six or seven months ago. We’ve really got to go race by race and make the best out of what we’ve got each week.”

Catch Chase Briscoe at Homestead-Miami Speedway for South Point 400 on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

