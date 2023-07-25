“You’ve got to learn how to race with respect”: Kyle Larson’s crew-chief on the Denny Hamlin collision 

The majority of the NASCAR fraternity seemed to agree that Denny Hamlin was the aggressor, ultimately causing Kyle Larson to hit the outside wall at Pocono while racing for the win. However, Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels prefers to leave the drivers' matters to the drivers themselves.

In what has been a controversial run-in between two good friends off-track, last Sunday's incident has created a difference in opinion from both drivers. While Hamlin defends himself by claiming to have not touched Larson's car, Kyle Larson believes he deserved more respect from the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver.

The controversy started with five laps remaining at the HighPoint.com 400 last Sunday when Hamlin was seen throttling up and running Larson wide on turn 2 of the 2.5-mile-long facility. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen hitting the outside wall as a result and falling from contending for the win to finishing on P21.

Kyle Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels believes it is up to the two drivers to learn how to respect each other on the track. He elaborated in an interview with Dalton Hopkins from frontstretch.com and said:

"It'll be between Kyle and Denny to decide. They are right in saying that they've been friends for many years and their friendship off-track certainly means something. On-track, because of that friendship, you gotta learn how to race each other with respect. If that isn't the case, then it's on those two to figure out."

Kyle Larson also spoke about how he has been on the receiving end of apologetic gestures from Hamlin over his time in the sport, while he hasn't had to apologize to him for anything. It remains to be seen how the dynamic between the duo changes going forward.

Denny Hamlin thinks there was no contact between him and Kyle Larson at Pocono

Trying to prove his point from last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, Denny Hamlin elaborated on his run-in with Kyle Larson on his podcast as well. Harking back to the controversial incident that took place between the drivers, Hamlin argued about the possibility of contact between the #11 and #5 car on the track.

He elaborated on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, and said:

"I still contest we did not touch. I know it looks like it, but there's not a ding on the car, nowhere on the right side. If it was contact, I certainly didn't feel it."

Watch both drivers go head-to-head once again next Sunday at Richmond Raceway.