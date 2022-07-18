"You want a guy like that" - Corey LaJoie's performance at Atlanta praised by Jeff Gordon

Corey LaJoie almost snatched his maiden Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway but in an attempt to pass Chase Elliott, he lost control in Turn 1 and crashed into the wall. The move ruined his afternoon and put the Spire Motorsports driver into a 21st place finish.

LaJoie, however, made an impression on a lot of people with his approach and performance, one being former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon who praised the 30-year-old driver’s efforts.

NASCAR @NASCAR



We asked the Did @CoreyLaJoie want to make his move ... in the bottom lane?We asked the @SpireMotorsport driver to explain what happened at @amsupdates Did @CoreyLaJoie want to make his move ... in the bottom lane? We asked the @SpireMotorsport driver to explain what happened at @amsupdates. https://t.co/V5Y26lnn9Q

During Hendrick Motorsports’ post-race interview, Gordon said that he liked LaJoie’s attitude, his drive, and the passion he showed throughout the 400-mile-long race. He went on to say that the way the race ended for LaJoie was unfortunate, but his team and #7 Chevrolet showed a lot.

Gordon said:

“I like Corey’s attitude and I like his drive. He’s got a lot of passion, and he showed that today. It was unfortunate with the way it ended up for him, but I thought he and the team and the car showed a lot today. You know, you want a guy like that who has the pedigree that he has, has the passion that he has and with the work ethic to get the opportunity that he’s searching for.”

He continued by saying:

“It was a lot of fun watching them racing hard but also racing together. I kind of wish it could have been a 1-2 instead of the way it ended up. He’s been around a long time and knows the ebbs and flows, and his performance will do more for him today than the result will show.”

Corey LaJoie’s finishes in previous 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races

Corey LaJoie is a third-generation driver and a well-known figure in NASCAR who began the 2022 Cup season with Spire Motorsports. In his second season with the team, the North Carolina driver has struggled to find his form so far.

In the season-opening Daytona 500, the 30-year-old showed his temperament and finished P14. His best performance came at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, where he posted a season’s best P5 finish. It was his only top-five finish.

With an unfortunate P21 finish in the previous week’s Cup race, he gained 17 points and is now sitting right on the edge of 31st place in the Cup Series standings.

With seven races left in the regular season, Corey LaJoie still has a chance to qualify if he manages to get the win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which starts on Sunday, July 17 at 3 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far