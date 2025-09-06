“You want to make people mad; you’re allowed to do it”: Frankie Muniz breaks down how NASCAR is the polar opposite of F1

Frankie Muniz recently appeared on Joe Vulpis' podcast and talked about his NASCAR career. As the conversation went on, the former actor detailed how NASCAR is different from Formula One.Frankie Muniz is best known for playing the title character of the 2000 sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle, for which he was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards. He currently drives the No. 33 Ford F-150 full-time for Reaume Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.The kind of racing Muniz started with was poles apart from NASCAR racing, Muniz told Vulpis. Detailing his take further, the actor-turned-race car driver said (via Steven Taranto on X),“Even though I have been racing for years, the type of racing I used to do more... open-wheel racing, IndyCar racing, stuff like that, which you can't touch each other. You can't hit each other. NASCAR is a full-contact sport. And they will push you out of the way; they don't care.”Formula One, on the other hand, is not a contact sport. So deliberate collisions can lead to time penalties, penalty points on the driver's Super Licence, grid place drops, or even a race ban for repeated offences. That being said, it’s not like one can blatantly wreck another at the NASCAR side of things.“There's a right and a wrong way to do it,” Muniz further explained. “You don't wanna make people mad at you, but you're allowed to do it.”Frankie Muniz recently fractured his wrist after falling off a ladder, which will keep him out of his Reaume Brothers Racing truck for six to eight weeks at the very least. This means that Muniz will not compete in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway this coming Thursday, September 11.Fans can watch the race live on FS1 (8 pm ET onwards) or listen to exclusive radio coverage on NASCAR Racing Network or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Frankie Muniz says moving away from his acting career saved his lifeBesides appearing in Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle for seven whole seasons, Frankie Muniz has worked in movies like Big Fat Liar (2002), Deuces Wild (2002), Agent Cody Banks (2003), and Racing Stripes (2005). There was a time when he was considered one of the most popular child actors in Hollywood.But over two decades later, Muniz feels like his departure from Hollywood actually saved his life. He is now able to enjoy his life a lot more while pursuing his passion for racing.Speaking of the same during a recent interview with US Weekly, Muniz said,“I’m so lucky taking that step back happened, because it made me appreciate everything more. It allowed me to do other things and realize a lot more about myself.”“I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more, like hiking…going to the grocery store, because it was easy,” he added. “I didn’t have to fight (to) find a parking spot or pay for valet.”Even though Frankie Muniz gave up his acting career at the age of 21, the 39-year-old Wood-Ridge, New Jersey native is expected to return for the Disney+ reboot of Malcolm in the Middle. Muniz will be joined by Bryan Cranston, who played Malcolm’s dad, and Jane Kaczmarek, who played Malcolm’s mom.