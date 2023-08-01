“Yuck”: Denny Hamlin doesn’t agree with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on this topic

Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have different opinions on how to improve the racing product at the 0.75-mile-long Richmond Raceway. Ever since the inception of the seventh generation 'Next Gen' Cup Series car, the Virginia short track has seen a lack of on-track overtakes from the drivers.

A problem which was present last season as well, the 2023 Cook Out 400 was received by fans as 'monotonous' and 'boring' as compared to NASCAR's very high entertainment standards.

Although drivers were seen overtaking each other, along with strategy playing a key role in the 400-mile-long race, position battles were fairly limited.

A solution to this problem, as devised by driver-turned-analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., was to lay down resin on the upper lanes at Richmond. This would allow cars to take the higher line more easily.

Denny Hamlin, on the other hand, seems to disagree with his peer. The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver elaborated on the same on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, and said:

"Yuck, It is (just a band-aid), and now, you know, what happened was we would all be running in a train up against the wall and nobody would see us all day."

Dirty Mo Media @DirtyMoMedia



Why does @dennyhamlin disagree with @DaleJr's idea to try applying resin to the higher lanes at Richmond? Watch our video to find out.



FULL CLIP: pic.twitter.com/KAkbXzOHUH To resin or not to resin, that is the question.Why does @dennyhamlin disagree with @DaleJr's idea to try applying resin to the higher lanes at Richmond? Watch our video to find out.FULL CLIP: bit.ly/3YeaEpA

Denny Hamlin believes laying down resin, which increases the tarmac's grip significantly, would only create another ideal line, which would then be followed by every driver.

Denny Hamlin on how Chase Elliott can still qualify for the 2023 NASCAR playoffs

Despite a dismal regular season for Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin has been a staunch advocate of the Hendrick Motorsports driver and believes he can get into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Elliott is 40 points shy of the playoff positions, with contenders such as Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace occupying the final spots on the table.

Elaborating on how the Hendrick Motorsports driver can still qualify, Hamlin explained on his podcast:

"Chase Elliott is going to make it, and he's going to make it on points. Four weeks ago Bubba Wallace was zero to the cut line. Now (after Richmond) he's plus 54 and where has his finishes been? Low teens... Chase Elliott is minus 40 with four races to go. You're telling me he can't make up forty points in four races?"

It will be interesting to see if Denny Hamlin's predictions come true as the 2023 playoffs inch closer ever weekend.