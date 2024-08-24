Zane Smith disappointed over Trackhouse departure, receives support from Noah Gragson

As per the latest developments, Trackhouse Racing has decided to part ways with Zane Smith at the end of the 2024 season. Following Trackhouse Racing's announcement on Friday night, a disappointed Smith took to his social media to share his thoughts and received support from fellow driver, Noah Gragson.

Smith, who is racing with Spire Motorsports this season in an alliance with Trackhouse, will have to make way as he does not have an opening at the Concord-based team because of a lack of charters.

Trending

They loaned the 25-year-old out to Spire Motorsports as they only had two charters this season. With Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez occupying them, keeping Smith at the team was not an option. After the team announced its decision, the driver shared his thoughts on Instagram.

"Obviously, I am disappointed that I’ve been put in a tough spot. I am diligently exploring quality driving opportunities and hope to quickly wrap up my plans for next year," Smith wrote.

"With more determination than ever, I will continue to do what I know best and that is to work hard, race my heart out, and prove myself. Thank you to everyone that has and continues to stand behind me."

The Spire Motorsports driver's post has gathered more than 3800 likes and 100 comments. Noah Gragson was one of them as he lent his support to his fellow driver. Reacting to the post, Gragson wrote in the comment section:

"Love you bro!"

Noah Gragson's comment on Zane Smith's post. Credt: Zane Smith's Instagram

Besides Smith, Trackhouse Racing had also sent Shane van Gisbergen to Kaulig Racing to allow him to compete in the Xfinity Series full-time during the 2024 season. Reports say that the team is expected to have a third charter next year, adding one from outgoing Stewart-Haas Racing. However, experts believe that the seat will go to Van Gisbergen.

Zane Smith's wife reacts to driver's Trackhouse Racing exit

Zane Smith (71) during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Credt: Imagn)

McCall Smith, Zane Smith's wife, reacted after Trackhouse Racing decided to part ways with her husband. She expressed her pride and pinpointed how the #71 driver has "never had it easy" in life.

"Everything happens for a reason, even if you are unsure of the reason," she wrote on X. "He’s never had it easy and this is just another hurdle I know he will overcome. Forever proud to be his wife and to support him through all of his highs and lows. Thank you to all who show him support."

During the 2024 season, Zane Smith has managed to claim 292 points from 24 races and is placed in the 33rd position. He has one top-5 and two top-10s finishes to his name, as well as four DNFs. His main highlight this season is the runner-up finish at Nashville during the Ally 400 in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback