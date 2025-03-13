Zane Smith's better-half McCall reveals her newest culinary obsession in IG update 

McCall Smith, wife of NASCAR driver Zane Smith, recently shared her latest culinary favorite with her Instagram followers. Her Instagram story featured a simple yet satisfying snack — cucumber slices paired with hummus and sprinkled with sea salt.

A simple caption accompanied the aesthetic photograph. She wrote,

"Newest obsession is having hummus with cucumber and sea salt."

Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith's Instagram story. Source: via Instagram, @mccallkelli

This post comes shortly after Zane Smith secured his first top-10 finish of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Racing in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Smith fought his way from a 26th-place start to take a well-earned 10th-place finish.

McCall celebrated this milestone with another Instagram story, featuring Zane standing proudly in front of his #38 Aaron's Rent-To-Own Ford. Her message encouraged the team, saying,

"First top 10 of the year! keep it rollin' team 38."

Reflecting on the race and calling it an overall good weekend, Smith shared his thoughts with Frontstretch. He said,

"Except qualifying, it was a good weekend for us, man. We just had a strong car in practice. I liked it straight from the get-go, and then, in the race, really liked it… Just appreciate everyone at FRM and everyone involved…" He added that the race was the most fun he’s had in a while: "Not only is it a confidence booster but, man, it’s been a while since I’ve had fun [behind the wheel] again, and today I had a ton of fun. I’m a big believer [that] when you’re having fun, you’re gonna run good, so hopefully we keep that going."

Zane Smith worked his way through the field, finishing 20th in stage one and 18th in stage two. As the final stage progressed, he made use of late-race cautions, gaining positions on restarts and holding his ground to win the top-10 finish.

A new track and a new chapter for Zane Smith

McCall Smith, wife of Zane Smith, previously shared a candid photo of Zane at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). This season marked his second Cup Series appearance at the road course, but with a change— he’s now driving a Ford instead of a Chevrolet.

Notably, their journey together began in their teens. They became engaged during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend in April 2022 and married on January 11, 2024, with a beautiful Charleston wedding. Since then, McCall has regularly shared glimpses of their life on social media.

Her Instagram story captured Zane taking in the COTA scenery, observing the track's changes ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. She captioned it,

"Taking in the new track layout."

Zane Smith, a former ARCA Series champion, has now taken on a full-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule. He pilots the #38 Ford, chasing success with Front Row Motorsports. Known for his impressive Truck Series career — including a 2022 championship — Smith is working to make his mark in the Cup Series.

