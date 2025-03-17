Zane Smith's better half McCall rocks a chic off-shoulder top and pearl-embellished jeans at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, recently took to her Instagram account to share her OOTD (Outfit of the Day) from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She accompanied the post with a playful caption for her husband.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith have known each other since their teenage years. After years of dating, the couple got engaged in April 2022 and tied the knot on January 11, 2024, in Charleston. Additionally, McCall Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram, sharing health, fitness, and fashion tips with over 12,000 followers.

In her recent post, Zane Smith's wife wore a dark-themed outfit featuring dark grey pearl-embellished jeans paired with a black off-shoulder top. McCall Smith also sported black shades and posed in front of her husband's blue #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

"Zane’s accessory 🖤 #NASCAR #LasVegas," she captioned the post.

The next image featured McCall Smith with her husband Zane Smith, who was in his racing jersey, and both had matching shades. Smith had a solid qualifying session at the 1.5-mile track, securing the ninth spot with a best time of 28.946 seconds and a top speed of 186.554 mph.

Despite a fast start, the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver could not maintain his position and fell to P26 by the end of stage one. He moved up one spot in stage two, finishing in P25. In the final stage of the race, Smith moved up two spots and finished in P23 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Zane Smith reunited with his former Cup Series championship team and teammate in the 2025 season

Former Spire Motorsports driver Zane Smith parted ways with the team at the end of the 2024 season. He then signed a deal with Front Row Motorsports for his sophomore year in the Cup Series, having won his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title while racing for them.

After joining the team, the 25-year-old professional stock car racer reconnected with his former teammate, Noah Gragson. The duo previously competed together in the ARCA Menards Series.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Vegas. I have a lot of good memories at The Bullring, racing with Noah (Gragson). We made a pretty decent points jump after Phoenix, so hopefully we can carry that momentum into Vegas."Zane Smith stated.

Noah Gragson not only reunited with Smith but also with Todd Gilliland. Gragson and Gilliland competed together in the K&N Series, known as ARCA West. Reflecting on their reunion, Gragson said:

"Todd was in trucks a year before me and then I was in trucks for four years and joined Todd there. Then obviously, at that point we’re all pretty much hanging out together every weekend. And now we’ve found each other all teammates on Sunday which is super cool."

Zane Smith has made seven starts at the 1.5-mile track in his Craftsman Truck Series career, with five top-ten finishes. His best finish came during the 2023 season, where he ended up second at the Nevada-based track. The Pennzoil 400 marked Smith's third start on the track in the Cup Series. His best finish occurred at the 2024 season's last race there, finishing 16th while driving for Spire Motorsports.

