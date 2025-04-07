Zane Smith's wife McCall drops an uplifting message after the FRM driver's 'unlucky' post

Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, showed support after the Front Row Motorsports driver missed out on a top-10 finish at Darlington Raceway. She told her husband on social media to keep pushing, and better race results would come.

Ad

During the Goodyear 400, Smith had a decent early race, starting 16th and concluding stage one in ninth to collect stage points. However, his run was compromised after Brad Keselowski spun on lap 135 and touched his #38 Ford Mustang.

With the caution thrown, the 25-year-old's pit stop two laps earlier was deemed "unlucky." He eventually finished 12th, his fourth top-15 finish since moving from Spire Motorsports to Front Row Motorsports this year.

Zane took to Instagram to reflect on his race around the 1.366-mile track in South Carolina.

Ad

Trending

"Strong day for us yesterday at Darlington. Had speed all race long just got an unlucky yellow that got us a little behind but proud of our group to be able to battle back to finish 12th! Bring on Bristol," Smith wrote.

Ad

McCall, who married Zane in January 2024, commented on the post, saying:

"Keep pushing! It’ll come 🖤 so proud of you!"

McCall Smith commented on Zane Smith's post from Darlington Raceway - Source: @zanesmith on Instagram

Denny Hamlin was the race winner at the Track Too Tough to Tame, followed by William Byron and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, FRM teammates Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson finished 14th and 19th, respectively.

Ad

The next stop will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Food City 500 will kick off on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Smith finished 16th during his last visit to the short track (night race) in the #71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

McCall applauded Zane Smith and the #38 team at Darlington

McCall Smith shared a dedicated post on social media, commending Zane Smith and the #38 Front Row Motorsports crew. After finishing 12th at Darlington Raceway, McCall Smith said she was proud of the team throughout the weekend.

Ad

In an Instagram post, she dropped snaps from the Goodyear 400 and wrote:

"Darlington 🖤 So proud of Zane & the 38 team all weekend!"

Ad

During the race on Sunday, McCall Smith donned a white dress, matching Zane Smith's fire suit and #38 Ford Mustang. The young driver's livery was based on a 1970s-themed Long John Silver's throwback scheme as part of the Darlington Throwback Weekend.

Todd Gilliland's #34 Ford sported a Ray Fox throwback scheme, while Noah Gragson's #4 livery paid tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 1996 debut car. Some NASCAR drivers, however, did not participate in the throwback program, including Kyle Busch, who claimed it was a decision from the sponsors.

Ad

Zane Smith driving the #38 Ford Mustang at Darlington Raceway - Source: Getty

Following the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the 2022 Truck Series champion ranks 22nd in the points standings, leading FRM teammates Todd Gilliland (23rd) and Noah Gragson (32nd). His best so far has been a ninth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More