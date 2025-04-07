Zane Smith's wife McCall drops an uplifting message after the FRM driver's 'unlucky' post

Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, showed support after the Front Row Motorsports driver missed out on a top-10 finish at Darlington Raceway. She told her husband on social media to keep pushing, and better race results would come.
During the Goodyear 400, Smith had a decent early race, starting 16th and concluding stage one in ninth to collect stage points. However, his run was compromised after Brad Keselowski spun on lap 135 and touched his #38 Ford Mustang.
With the caution thrown, the 25-year-old's pit stop two laps earlier was deemed "unlucky." He eventually finished 12th, his fourth top-15 finish since moving from Spire Motorsports to Front Row Motorsports this year.
Zane took to Instagram to reflect on his race around the 1.366-mile track in South Carolina.
"Strong day for us yesterday at Darlington. Had speed all race long just got an unlucky yellow that got us a little behind but proud of our group to be able to battle back to finish 12th! Bring on Bristol," Smith wrote.
McCall, who married Zane in January 2024, commented on the post, saying:
"Keep pushing! It’ll come 🖤 so proud of you!"
Denny Hamlin was the race winner at the Track Too Tough to Tame, followed by William Byron and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, FRM teammates Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson finished 14th and 19th, respectively.
The next stop will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Food City 500 will kick off on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Smith finished 16th during his last visit to the short track (night race) in the #71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.
McCall applauded Zane Smith and the #38 team at Darlington
McCall Smith shared a dedicated post on social media, commending Zane Smith and the #38 Front Row Motorsports crew. After finishing 12th at Darlington Raceway, McCall Smith said she was proud of the team throughout the weekend.
In an Instagram post, she dropped snaps from the Goodyear 400 and wrote:
"Darlington 🖤 So proud of Zane & the 38 team all weekend!"
During the race on Sunday, McCall Smith donned a white dress, matching Zane Smith's fire suit and #38 Ford Mustang. The young driver's livery was based on a 1970s-themed Long John Silver's throwback scheme as part of the Darlington Throwback Weekend.
Todd Gilliland's #34 Ford sported a Ray Fox throwback scheme, while Noah Gragson's #4 livery paid tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 1996 debut car. Some NASCAR drivers, however, did not participate in the throwback program, including Kyle Busch, who claimed it was a decision from the sponsors.
Following the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the 2022 Truck Series champion ranks 22nd in the points standings, leading FRM teammates Todd Gilliland (23rd) and Noah Gragson (32nd). His best so far has been a ninth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway.