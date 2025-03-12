Zane Smith's wife McCall poses in tan-colored bikini in throwback posts from Anguilla honeymoon

Zane Smith’s wife, McCall, shared a throwback from their honeymoon in Anguilla on social media. The post featured a series of photos, with the first capturing McCall soaking up the sun in a tan bikini against the backdrop of the ocean’s crystal-clear waters.

Zane and McCall’s relationship began in their teenage years and flourished over time. In April 2022, during a NASCAR Truck Series race weekend, he popped the question. After more than a year of planning, the couple celebrated their wedding in Charleston on January 11, 2024.

McCall shared the post on Instagram, where she has over 12K followers. It also featured several pictures of the beach, their luxury resort Cap Juluca, a Belmond hotel, and an amusing photo of the Cup Series driver wearing a snorkel. She captioned it:

"One of the most beautiful beaches in Anguilla. Take me back 🐚✨Continuing my honeymoon posts finally!!! Our second stop was Anguilla!

In racing matters, Front Row Motorsports' newest driver, Zane Smith, who pilots their #38 Ford, had his best result (P9 at Phoenix) since last year's Go Bowling at The Glen, where he secured a P5 finish. Although Smith's start this season with his new team has not been up to the mark, the former Truck Series champion has shown promise to secure better results.

Smith is currently P26 in the Drivers' standings and will now compete in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube this coming Sunday.

Zane Smith’s wife McCall ‘super proud’ of FRM driver’s promising 2025 performance

McCall is seen on the sidelines of nearly all races her husband competes in, showcasing her unwavering support for the FRM driver. Following his first top-ten result this year in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix, Zane Smith's wife took to X and expressed her joy as her husband 'made it count' at the 1-mile dogleg oval track.

"Super proud of Zane and the whole 38 team in Phoenix!! Showed up with speed and made it count on Sunday, coming home with Zane’s first top 10 of 2025! Been so much fun already with this group, and it’s just the beginning!" she wrote on X.

Moreover, the 25-year-old California native also expressed his thoughts on an impressive race last Sunday. He said (via Frontstretch):

"It was a good weekend for us man we just had a strong car in practice, I liked it straight from the get-go and then in the race, really liked it. Was able to make hay on restarts and we just got better as the round went on which is obviously a big thing to have."

Phoenix came with an assist as Goodyear rolled out their option tire (soft), which helped the drivers maintain a better grip on the track and helped those who opted for the tires to make passes. Zane Smith had help at Phoenix, but can he maintain his stature in Las Vegas? Find out on March 16th at 3:30 pm EST.

