Zane Smith's wife McCall rings in 24th birthday rocking a timeless little black dress 

2022 NASCAR Truck champion Zane Smith's wife McCall, rang in her 24th birthday with her husband in a wine and dine restaurant, wearing a stylish black mini dress. She frequently visits race events to support her husband and stays active on social media, sharing snippets from their life.

Ad

McCall uploaded a carousel of images on Instagram, capturing highlights from her birthday lunch. In the first slide, she posed in a black dress in a restaurant. She paired it with open-toe black heels and rose-gold bracelets to complete the look.

The following slides highlighted her lunch with Zane Smith where she looked all smiles, posing with an elegant dark-green birthday cake. The carousel uploaded by McCall was aptly captioned:

"24 🎂"

Ad

Trending

Zane Smith was engaged to longtime girlfriend McCall Gaulding in 2022, after six years of dating. While not much of her career is known, Gaulding is no stranger to motorsports, as she's the daughter of former team owner Dwayne Gaulding and sister to Gray Gaulding, who's competed in all three formats of NASCAR.

Zane Smith has returned to Front Row Motorsports for his second season in the NASCAR Cup series, after winning the 2022 Truck Series championship with them. Driving the No. 38 Ford Mustang, Smith has secured a 77-point haul after five races, ranking 29th in the standings. He finished the last race in Las Vegas at 23rd while his best result comes from a ninth place finish in Phoenix.

Ad

"Some good redemption": Zane Smith gives his take on 9th place finish in Phoenix

25-year-old Zane Smith reflected on his past disaster in Phoniex when he suffered a brake failure and crashed into the wall. He recalled being uncertain of his future and saw his P9 finish in the same track this year, as a moment of redemption.

Ad

During the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Smith began from 26th place and crossed the finish line in ninth, achieving his first top-10 finish of the season. In an interview with Frontstretch, Smith remembered his previous bout at Phoenix and said:

"Last time I was here, it ended pretty bad with the brake failure and hitting the wall down in [turns] 1 and 2 and not knowing what was next for next year. So to have this is some good redemption," Smith shared.

Ad

Ad

Additionally, Smith credited the option tires for providing a lot of passing opportunities, expressing his appreciation for the soft tires.

"I feel like [the tire] just created a lot more passing. I’m a big fan of the soft tire. I feel like it’s everything we all kind of want. Yeah, I mean, it’s cool to have options to create passing, and it was fun as well," he added.

Zane Smith is set to return for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami on Sunday, March 23. The race will kick off at 3 PM ET and broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback