Zane Smith’s wife McCall shares her dilemma over “so many cute pics” after a scenic trip in the off-season

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith are celebrating their first anniversary with a getaway trip to an island near St. Barts. McCall shared a scenic view of the island from her infinity pool and expressed her dilemma over which photo to share with her fans.

McCall Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram with over 12,000 followers and shares glimpses of her family behind the racetracks. She tied the knot with the Cup Series driver in January 2024 and celebrated their first anniversary on January 11, 2025.

In her previous Instagram stories, McCall Smith highlighted that they enjoyed champagne and pineapple fruitcake on St. Barts Island. Later they boarded a charter plane for Anguilla to continue their trip. Zane Smith's wife also shared a picturesque view from her hotel's pool and expressed her confusion about which image to share from her trip to two islands.

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... so many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!" wrote McCall Smith.

McCall shared her dilemma over which images to share (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

Mr and Mrs Smith stayed at a five-star luxurious hotel, Belmond Cap Juluca, in Anguilla. Smith also plucked a coconut from a tree for his wife, and she shared the moment on her story.

Zane Smith's wife expressed her emotions about her husband securing a seat for the 2025 season

After a split with Spire Motorsports, Zane Smith's future was uncertain in the NASCAR Cup Series. But later, he inked a contract with Bob Jenkins Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 season. Reflecting upon the big announcement, McCall Smith shared an emotional message for her husband on her Instagram.

Mrs Smith reshared a reel originally uploaded by Front Row Motorsport's Instagram page and added a three-word message for her husband. She wrote:

"Now I'm crying."

Zane Smith is partnering with his friends Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson for the next season starting in a month. McCall Smith expressed her excitement over the new team lineup and wrote:

"THIS MF TEAM"

According to the post, Smith would drive the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports in the 2025 season and is returning to the team after running a full two-year stint with FRM in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Additionally, he won the 2022 season championship title, scoring six victories.

"I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports," stated Zane Smith over his transition to FRM.

He also expressed his views on teaming up with his future teammates and said:

"Now, going into next year, Front Row has really taken their Cup program to another level and I cannot think of a better lineup of teammates. Todd and Noah are great friends of mine and we all have a lot to prove as young drivers in the Cup Series. It is a great time to come back and continue to build my career with an organization where I know I can win."

The NASCAR driver will debut with his new team at the opener race of the season, the Daytona 500, on February 16, 2025.

