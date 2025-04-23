Zane Smith's wife turns heads with striking Cabo getaway photos 

NASCAR driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, recently shared a series of eye-catching photos from their vacation in Cabo San Lucas. The images were uploaded to McCall Smith’s Instagram account -@mccallkelli, where she has over 12,000 followers.

The post opens with McCall in a light, white-lime dress with floral details. The slideshow continues with scenic views from Cabo, photos with her husband Zane Smith, snapshots with friends, and multiple outfit changes throughout the trip. The caption read,

“the cabo trip i told my parents about. hahaha. but seriously, had such a great week with friends down in cabo. 💛#cabo #cabosanlucas.”

The Cabo trip photos come more than a year after Zane Smith and McCall Smith tied the knot in January 2024. The two have been together since their teenage years and got engaged in April 2022 during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race weekend. McCall, 23, was raised in a motorsports family—her father Dwayne Gaulding is VP of operations at NTS Motorsports, and her brother Gray Gaulding is a former NASCAR driver.

Zane Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, currently drives the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. As of September 2024, Smith has scored three Top-10 finishes in the Cup Series, including a best result of second. Most recently, Zane competed in the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol on April 13, finishing 27th after starting 18th. He completed 497 laps and took 10 points from the race. In their personal life, the couple shares a French bulldog named Kygo.

“His biggest fan”: McCall Smith showed support for beau Zane Smith ahead of his race at Martinsville

In a story shared on Instagram before the race at Martinsville, McCall Smith showed her support for Zane Smith, posting a picture of him from the Cook Out 400 practice session at Martinsville Speedway. In the image, Zane stands next to his #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, focused and ready for race day. She wrote,

"His biggest fan"

McCall also re-shared a post from Front Row Motorsports that featured behind-the-scenes moments of drivers preparing for the upcoming race. The post included a candid of Zane sipping from a straw in a light-hearted moment with teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland. The caption read,

“Almost race day Volume 7. 🤝🌭,” capturing the team’s laid-back camaraderie before the event.

Since the update was shared post-qualifying, Zane Smith qualified 19th for the 400-lap race at Martinsville with a lap time of 19.866 seconds and a top speed of 95.319 mph. He started from the 10th row alongside Austin Cindric, who took the 20th position. His teammates, Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland, lined up in 24th and 25th place.

