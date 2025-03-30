McCall shares that she is Zane Smith’s ‘biggest fan’ in Martinsville update

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, recently shared her husband's picture from Martinsville Speedway. She accompanied the story with a heartwarming note for her significant other.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith have known each other since their teenage days and got engaged in 2022. After spending over a year planning their wedding, the couple tied the knot on January 11, 2024. Also, McCall Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram who shares skincare, health, and fashion tips with her 12,000 followers.

In her latest story, McCall Smith shared a picture of Zane Smith, from the practice and qualifying session ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, scheduled for March 30, 2025. In the story, Smith was seen standing near his #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and McCall Smith captioned the candid moment:

"his biggest fan"

McCall Smith wrote a supportive message for her husband (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

McCall Smith re-shared a thread shared by Front Row Motorsports featuring their lineup for this weekend's race. The post featured Zane Smith drinking goofily from a straw and Noah Gragson taking a sip from Todd Gilliland's drink. The post further features images of drivers and their crew members on the track.

"Almost race day Volume 7. 🤝🌭" the team captioned the post.

Zane Smith qualified 19th for the 400-lap race in his Lona John Silver's Ford with a best time of 19.866 seconds and a top speed of 95.319 mph. He will begin the Martinsville race from row 10 with Austin Cindric in P20 in his Menards/Jack Links Ford.

Smith's teammate, Noah Gragson, qualified 24th in his A&W Root Beer Ford, followed by the #25 Colotech Ford driver Todd Gilliland in P25, sharing Row 13 with Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez.

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, opened up about her confusion over what images to share from her trip

During the off-season break in January 2025, Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith and his wife, McCall Smith, took a getaway trip. The couple visited two islands, St. Barts and Anguilla, during Smith's time off from racing.

The couple began their trip by enjoying a peaceful evening at St. Barts Islands with some wine and pineapple fruitcake. For the next leg of their trip, they took a private plane to Anguilla the next morning.

After exploring the island and capturing a whole lot of images, McCall Smith opened up about her confusion over which images to share with her Instagram family. She shared a scenic view of her hotel and wrote:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... So many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

Smith and his wife stayed in a five-star hotel, Belmond Cap Juluca, and spent some time near the beach. In one of Mrs. Smith's stories, her husband was seen plucking a coconut for her.

Zane Smith ranks 25th on the driver's points table with 103 points under his name. He secured only one top-ten finish at Phoenix Raceway on March 9, 2025.

