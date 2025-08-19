Zane Smith and wife share some quality time with their nephew ahead of Daytona race

Before the NASCAR regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Zane Smith and his wife, McCall Smith, spent time on a lake with relatives. They shared photos online of themselves cruising around on a boat and catching a fish.
This followed the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway last Saturday, August 16, where Smith crossed the line in 11th after starting from 29th. His next race will be the high-stakes finale at Daytona, though he enjoyed some downtime first at Lake Norman in North Carolina on Monday, August 18.
McCall Smith reposted a photo from their lake outing that featured their nephew building a sand castle, topped with a toy Lightning McQueen from Cars.
“Nephew lovin',” the original post from Lauren Stanfield reads.
Theoretically, Zane Smith can still make the playoffs if he can pull off a win at Daytona, with two spots still up for grabs. But that may be a tall task, considering he’s yet to deliver a standout finish at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The 26-year-old has never cracked the top 10 there, with his best result being three 13th-place finishes.
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is happening on Saturday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Harrison Burton was the surprise winner last year after beating Kyle Busch on the final lap. However, Burton is now competing in the Xfinity Series after Josh Berry took over the iconic #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.
Smith currently leads his Front Row Motorsports teammates (Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson) in points so far this year. Driving the #38 Ford, he has scored three top-10 finishes (Phoenix, Michigan, and Atlanta) to rank 27th with 441 points.
“Completely screwed”: Zane Smith's wife McCall commented on the pit incident with AJ Allmendinger at Richmond
Zane Smith lost a couple of spots on the Richmond Raceway pit road after running into the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of AJ Allmendinger. His wife, McCall, shared her thoughts on the incident, saying the #38 team got “completely screwed.”
McCall Smith wrote on X:
“The 16 pitting behind us, hit us pulling out, knocked us off the jack, and couldn’t put the tire on.. I mean, we have been getting completely screwed from every angle lol.”
Since Richmond is a short track, green-flag pit stops almost always slow a driver, with average lap times hovering around 22 seconds. That makes flawless pit road execution critical. Unfortunately for Zane Smith, the mishap with Allmendinger cost him valuable time, and despite rallying back, he had to settle for 11th place.
Austin Dillon emerged victorious for his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season, followed by Alex Bowman, who is currently looking to make the playoffs while sitting above the playoff cutline. Ryan Blaney finished third, followed by Joey Logano and Austin Cindric.
AJ Allmendinger, meanwhile, came home in 22nd place. As for Smith's FRM teammates, Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson finished in 25th and 27th, respectively.
