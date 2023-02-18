Zane Smith wins NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona in a weather-turbulent race

Zane Smith won Friday (February 17) night’s rain-shortened NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opener at the Daytona International Speedway. Smith was in the lead on the 73rd lap when NASCAR called the race official to end the race.

Zane Smith also won the season opener last year, making it consecutive wins at the Daytona Superspeedway for the 2022 Truck Series champion.

Zane Smith said after the race:

“I know there’s about a million ways to get one at Daytona, but we’re proving that. Obviously wanted to go back racing there, somewhat, to duke it out with good friends of mine actually, but, hey, we’ll take a win at Daytona any day we can get it.”

“Just a huge shout-out to everyone at Front Row Motorsports. This whole group, I’ve said it over and over again, they work their guts out, and they prove it. Locked into the playoffs, it’s like a repeat of last year.”

The 100-lap race was shortened to 73 laps due to rain. The race was strewn with incidents with two yellow flags in the initial laps and an hour-long red flag due to the showers at the end of the race.

On the 28th lap, Clay Greenfield lost control of his truck, causing a six-vehicle pile-up. Hailee Deegan’s truck picked up terminal damage as the debris from the incident caused a red flag.

On lap 40 Stewart Friesen lost control of his truck, losing the lead and finishing last. Rookie Rajah Caruth also triggered an accident, as he too lost control on a wet track with 42 laps to go.

Smith led the final 15 laps to take the checkered flag. Christian Eckes won Stage 1 finishing on the podium. Ankrum, who finished seventh, was declared the winner of Stage 2. Tanner Gray finished the race behind Smith and Cup Series driver Chase Elliot finished tenth.

The No. 38 driver has made a strong start to the season, managing to secure a playoff position.

After the Daytona 500, NASCAR camp moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with the Truck Series race on March 3.

NASCAR Truck Series Champion makes it to Daytona 500 grid

The reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith managed to qualify for the Daytona 500 grid. Smith piloted the No. 36 for Front Row Motorsports. The 23-year-old didn’t manage to qualify on Wednesday, which meant he had to finish ahead of Jimmie Johnson and Chandler Smith in Duel No.1.

Zane Smith had a strong qualifying race, finishing ahead of both drivers, and managed to book his spot on his debut for the “Great American Race.”

Smith said after the duel:

“Crazy, I don’t even know what’s going on. I don’t even know what life is right now. I had Jimmie Johnson parked behind me. I watched him all my life growing up and he still is my idol. Just unbelievable being in 'The Great American Race.'”

The grid for the Daytona 500 has been released, with Zane Smith starting in 17th position.

