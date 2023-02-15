Create

NASCAR Daytona 500: Prize money for the race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 15, 2023 16:42 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500

After the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Daytona Beach for the first points-paying race of the new season.

Sunday’s Daytona 500 is expected to be exciting as it will kick off the new season after a three-month off-season. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway.

The Daytona 500 can be enjoyed live on FOX, FOX Sports app, Peacock and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.

Seven-Time is back. 😉#DAYTONA500 | #SBLVII https://t.co/aSEdubnyjY

All the drivers across all three NASCAR’s top-national series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Daytona Beach boasts a prize pool of $26,934,357, while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $3,327,595, and the Craftsman Truck Series has a reward of $1,025,847.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at Daytona Beach across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Daytona weekend (includes all payouts through the field as well as all per-race charter payouts for Cup and historical performance payouts for Cup): Daytona 500: $26,934,357 Xfinity: $3,327,595 Trucks: $1,025,847”

On February 15, 2023, the Cup Series action at the Daytona began with Busch Light Pole Qualifying at 8:15 pm ET. It will be followed by Bluegreen Vacations Duels races the next day from 7:00 pm ET. Both the qualifying races and duels will go live on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Daytona 500?

Heading to Daytona International Speedway, three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has odds of 10-1 to win Sunday's race, according to CBS Sports.

Who will win The Great American Race? #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/9PV3f32Ae7

Three drivers are tied for the second-highest betting odds at 12-1, including Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott to win the race. Drivers like Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Ross Chastain have odds of 13-1, 15-1, and 16-1, respectively, to win on Sunday.

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric, the winner of last year’s Daytona 500, is going off with the eighth-highest betting odds at 22-1 to repeat as champion.

Catch NASCAR in action at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...