Not bad “publicity” eh Kyle Busch? Dale Earnhardt Jr. bags debut win as Connor Zilisch’s crew chief at Pocono’s ‘Tricky Triangle’

After Kyle Busch described Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s crew chief debut race as publicity, the latter won at Pocono Raceway. Dale Jr. manned the pit box for Connor Zilisch's #88 JR Motorsports team to become 1-0 as a NASCAR crew chief.

Busch may sound like he was downplaying Earnhardt Jr., but the Richard Childress Racing driver only argued how “silly” substitute crew chiefs were. He said suspended crew chiefs can still communicate with the team using modern technology, even though they are not present on the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. accepted the crew chief role after the #88 team's original shot caller, Mardy Lindley, received a one-race suspension for loose lug nuts at Nashville Superspeedway. The suspension took effect at the Tricky Triangle, but the team didn't seem to be compromised after Dale Jr. and his rookie driver, Connor Zilisch, won the race.

Speaking about his successful debut as a crew chief, the JR Motorsports owner said (via NASCAR Xfinity on X):

“A lot of fun for me today.” [0:36]

When asked how the win compares to taking the checkered flag as a driver, Dale Jr. replied:

“I missed the thrill of competition... I love broadcasting, don't get me wrong. But nothing compares to driving or just being part of the team, and being an owner doesn't really deliver like this.”

Dale Jr. will return to NASCAR on Sunday as a broadcaster for the Great American Getaway 400 (Cup). He is part of Amazon Prime's broadcast crew alongside Carl Edwards, Corey LaJoie, and Adam Alexander, among others.

Kyle Busch, meanwhile, is set to enter the 160-lap race in Pennsylvania following a DNF in Mexico City last week. He is chasing one of the 16 playoff spots after missing the postseason in 2024.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained why he agreed to crew chief for Connor Zilisch

For the first time in his career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. agreed to become a crew chief. He explained that the team, particularly #88 crew chief Mardy Lindley, urged him to take the role despite thinking there were over 100 people who could get the job done.

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via The Athletic):

“There’s probably over 100 people at JR Motorsports that would have been more qualified, but Mardy asked me to do it. So I was like, ‘You must want me to do it.’ We got a great team and a great organization that can handle these types of challenges. Should be no problem.”

Connor Zilisch drives the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports - Source: Imagn

The unprecedented crew chief role followed Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s extensive resume in stock car racing. He won 26 NASCAR Cup Series races and earned the Most Popular Driver award 15 times. Outside NASCAR, he owns a short track racing series called CARS Tour.

