Kyle Busch clears the air about Dale Jr.’s “publicity” comment

Kyle Busch explained his controversial take on Dale Earnhardt Jr. serving as a crew chief this weekend. The 40-year-old said he wasn't personally attacking Dale Jr., but instead pointed out that suspending a crew chief is “silly” amid advancements in communication technologies.

For context, Busch said in a pre-race interview at Pocono Raceway that Dale Jr. would just be a warm body on top of the pit box. He argued that suspended crew chiefs can still communicate with the team on and off the track, and called his former NASCAR rival's role in the #88 JR Motorsports team a publicity stunt.

Kyle Busch later clarified his statement on X. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver wrote:

Trending

“This has nothing to do with any animosity towards Dale Jr. I’m referencing how silly the suspensions for cc (crew chief) are these days with all the technology they have to stay in contact with their teams. I’d say the same thing if JG (likely Jeff Gordon) went on an HMS (Hendrick Motorsports) box as a cc.”

Expand Tweet

While Kyle Busch and Dale Earnhardt Jr. appear to be on good terms today, the two had on-track run-ins, especially in the late 2000s. It was a time when Busch was replaced by Dale Jr. in Hendrick Motorsports, forcing him to move to Joe Gibbs Racing.

This year marks the RCR driver's 21st full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Dale Jr., on the other hand, retired in 2017 and focused on being a co-owner of JR Motorsports alongside Rick Hendrick and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller.

“Purely my fault”: Kyle Busch on early race-ending mistake in Mexico City

Kyle Busch is coming off a DNF from NASCAR's inaugural Mexico City race last week. The Chevrolet driver spun out on lap eight and collected several drivers, including Kyle Larson, who got off the race track with him. He admitted the multi-car wreck was his fault for misjudging the braking zone approaching turn one.

After Busch got out of his car at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, he told veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass:

“I went to the brakes and just ice. Maybe it was a little bit too heavy of a brake spike. Just turned around backwards and spun out backwards. Hate it for all the guys that got involved because it was, obviously, purely my fault. I don’t know what I could have done differently.”

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion added:

“I broke at the 10 marker. It’s not like I was trying to break at the six. I was in trouble for a good second or two, and then I was like, ‘I am going to nail some people so I better turn around backwards, and at least try to soften the blow.”

Expand Tweet

The DNF in Mexico City further hurt his chances of returning to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year. Kyle Busch has dropped outside the top 16 as he enters the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

The 160-lap race at the Tricky Triangle will be live on Amazon Prime at 2:00 p.m. ET. It will be the last race before NASCAR kicks off the In-Season Challenge at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.