NASCAR Rumors: Kaulig Racing working on multi-race plan with international talent

A new development is stirring in the NASCAR paddock, as Kaulig Racing appears to be in talks with Australian Supercars driver Broc Feeney for a potential multi-race stint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The story broke following Feeney’s surprise visit to the United States, which took place between Supercars rounds in Australia. First reported by Speedcafe, the 22-year-old driver is targeting road course events, with discussions pointing toward a collaboration with Kaulig Racing.

According to Speedcafe, Broc Feeney is planning to make his NASCAR debut in 2025 via selected Xfinity Series road course races with Kaulig Racing. While no official agreement is in place yet, Feeney has confirmed ongoing conversations and said he hopes something materializes this season. The Australian driver would be following in the footsteps of former Triple Eight teammate Shane van Gisbergen, who raced for Kaulig in 2023 before moving full-time to Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series.

Kaulig Racing is reportedly targeting events that do not clash with the Supercars calendar. The three Xfinity road course races in contention are: Mexico City on June 14, Chicago on July 5, and Portland on August 30. Speaking to Speedcafe about his potential debut, Feeney said:

“I’d like to hope so, I’d like to hope something comes up. I certainly don’t have anything locked in. But I’d love to go and do it, just go do a couple of road courses would be my intent.”

If Feeney does land the seat, he would become the fifth Supercars driver in three years to race in NASCAR, joining van Gisbergen, Brodie Kostecki, Cam Waters, and Will Brown. Although he is not expected to pursue a full-time NASCAR shift, Broc Feeney clarified that while he is interested in road course starts, he isn’t drawn to oval racing.

“The ovals don’t interest me,” he told Speedcafe. “But for sure I’d go run a road course if the opportunity came up.”

This potential stint would be a strategic experiment for Kaulig Racing, a team that has recently tested multiple part-time drivers in its fourth Xfinity entry. Their experience running Shane van Gisbergen last year positions them well to support Feeney.

Looking back at when Shane van Gisbergen made Kaulig Racing his first NASCAR stop

Shane van Gisbergen (88) waits for the start during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen shares his Supercars pedigree with Broc Feeney, although the 35-year-old veteran is a three-time champion in the series (2016, 2021, 2022). Before joining Trackhouse Racing full-time in 2025, van Gisbergen entered NASCAR through Kaulig Racing. After winning his Cup Series debut in 2023 at the Chicago Street Course with Trackhouse’s PROJECT91, he moved to the U.S. later that year and began a full-time NASCAR program.

Trackhouse partnered with Kaulig to field SVG in the Xfinity Series for 2024. He won three road course races—Portland, Sonoma, and Chicago—and made the playoffs. He also showed improvement on ovals with top finishes at Atlanta (3rd), Indianapolis (4th), and Phoenix (6th).

SVG also ran seven Cup Series races for Kaulig with Travis Mack serving as his crew chief in the No. 16 and No. 13 Chevrolets. He recorded one win, two top-fives, and three top-10s before his move to Trackhouse’s new No. 88 Cup car in 2025. In a statement sourced via Motorsport.com, van Gisbergen said:

“I feel I have made progress running the Xfinity Series this year with Kaulig Racing and I can't thank everyone there enough.”

In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season so far, Shane van Gisbergen sits 33rd in the standings with 97 points after eight races. He has one top-10 finish, no wins, and two DNFs. He’s led 25 laps, with an average start of 27.875 and an average finish of 26.625.

