Ryan Blaney’s 5 best races of the 2023 NASCAR season

Ryan Blaney's title-winning 2023 NASCAR Cup Series campaign included many stellar performances throughout the season, with the #12 Ford driver putting together an impressive playoff run.

This season, the #12 Team Penske driver took three victories, eight top-five finishes, 18 top-10 finishes, and led 562 laps en route to winning his maiden NASCAR title.

Although Ryan Blaney had a 16-race dry spell between his first two victories, where he failed to fetch a top-five result, he picked up the pace in the all-important playoff stretch. Blaney took two victories in the playoffs to punch his ticket to the season finale, where he took a second-place finish to seal the title.

Buckle up for a ride through the twists and turns of Blaney's standout performances in 2023!

Ryan Blaney's top five results in 2023 NASCAR season

#5 Talladega I

After going winless in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Season, Ryan Blaney came very close to ending his search for the victory lane in the spring race at Talladega.

Blaney led a race-high 47 laps in the GEICO 500 as he battled his friend Bubba Wallace for the win in an overtime finish. However, the duel between the two friends resulted in both missing out on the dub as Wallace spun out after blocking the #12 driver, which allowed Busch to sneak into the lead when the caution came out.

Blaney had to settle for a second-place finish.

#4 Phoenix II

With a Cup Series title on the line, Ryan Blaney put in a solid drive at Phoenix Raceway in the season finale to beat the championship contenders.

Although Blaney qualified last in the championship four contenders, he drove through the field to put himself in the mix with William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell, in the initial stages of the race.

The final restart provided an epic battle between Blaney and Larson, with the former winning the duel. He chased down leader Ross Chastain but could not overtake the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver and had to settle for a second-place finish — enough to win the title.

#3 Talladega II

After missing out on a victory at the 2.6-mile oval in the spring race, Blaney got the job done in sensational fashion in the playoff race in the fall.

As the laps winded down in the 500-mile race the #12 Penske driver put his Ford in the front dueling Kevin Harvick for the win. Blaney's racecraft in the final two laps helped him win as he battled Kevin Harvick to the line in a photo finish, edging him out by 0.012s.

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

His third career win at the track helped him secure a berth in the Round of 8 and continue his playoff run.

#2 Coca-Cola 600

Ryan Blaney's playoff victories overshadow his standout performance in the regular season, where he won the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 in dominant fashion.

Lining eighth on the starting grid, Blaney ran in the top five for the first two stages and won third. He led a race-high 163 laps en route to winning the first race of his race of the 2023 campaign.

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

His visit to victory lane also ended his 59-race winless streak.

#1 Martinsville II

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500

Ryan Blaney stepped up his game in the playoffs following the Talladega win and was in imperious form.

Heading into the cutoff race at Martinsville, Ryan Blaney was on the bubble needing to outscore his fellow playoff drivers. On race day Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. seemed in command of the race with the 29-year-old closely following behind.

As the race unfolded, Blaney overtook the Joe Gibbs Racing duo to claim his first win at the half-mile oval, securing a playoff spot in the season finale.