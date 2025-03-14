Ryan Blaney's sister Erin makes a bold birthday fashion statement styling one-shoulder ruched top and lacey skirt 

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney's sister Erin Blaney turned heads with her bold birthday outfit. She shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, showing her celebration and stylish look.

The Instagram post featured eight slides, many arranged in grids with more than one photos. Erin wore a taupe one-shoulder top with ruffle detailing paired with a white lace skirt. In the first photo, she posed with a white cake decorated with a blue bow.

The second slide showed her enjoying the night with friends, a drink in hand, and another moment of her blowing out the candles. The final slides captured more of the fun, including a short video of her clapping and cheering after making her birthday wish. Her caption reflected on the past year, expressing gratitude for personal growth despite hardships. She wrote,

"If I wrote a letter to this past year, I wouldn’t know where to start. I would want to say I was mad because it definitely broke my heart. But I change my mind and say Thank You because of how much I’ve grown. Everything has been a blessing because it taught me grace. I now have so much color in my face! 🥰"

Erin’s brother Ryan Blaney recently faced a tough break during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Despite being one of the top contenders, his No. 12 Team Penske car suffered a blown engine, leaving him with a disappointing 28th-place finish. Blaney acknowledged the setback, explaining,

"It just blew up. It started with about 100 to go, and I thought it was going to make it to the end, but it didn’t. It was a hard-fought day. We could never get going on restarts. Long runs I felt okay but just kind of lacked a little bit and then we were just having trouble with the engine before it completely grenaded. We were going to get a decent finish out of it, but obviously not."

Ryan Blaney had never finished worse than fifth at Phoenix in the NextGen era before this. This time around, however, he struggled to find pace on the shorter runs.

A look back at when Ryan Blaney revealed Penske’s superspeedway edge

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney recently shared the key factor behind Team Penske’s success in superspeedway races. He credited the strong bonding among Penske Ford drivers — himself, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric — as the edge that sets them apart.

"We make it a huge point to find each other, you know, and be committed to each other. I personally feel like we do that better than other groups and that's what makes us really successful," Blaney said in a video shared on NASCAR journalist Peter Stratta's YouTube channel.

Ryan Blaney also explained his approach to restrictor plate racing. He stressed the importance of smart decision-making.

"Understanding the situation and the moment, like my mindset in those places is like live to fight another day. Sometimes you just can't throw a block or you can't, you know, make this move because it is a low percentage move and I might take myself out doing it or something. I'm just going to kind of hang here and maybe I'll regain momentum and go forward," he shared.

Blaney had started the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24 on pole alongside teammate Austin Cindric, with fellow Penske driver Joey Logano in fourth — a strong front-row sweep for the team. Blaney ended the race with an impressive fourth-place finish, while Logano landed in 12th. Cindric, unfortunately, fell victim to an accident late in the race, finishing 28th.

