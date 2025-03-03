Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna slays COTA OOTD in a tank top, slit denim skirt, and Tecovas boots 

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, recently took to her Instagram and flaunted her American cowboy boots from a well-renowned brand. She wore the boots to her husband's Circuit of the Americas race on March 3, 2025.

Mr. and Mrs. Blaney first crossed paths in 2018 and started seeing each other in 2020. After dating for three years and winning his first-ever Cup Series championship title, Blaney proposed to Tulio. The couple got engaged in December 2023, and after planning their wedding for over a year, they got married in December 2024 in Aspen, Colorado.

In her recent Instagram story, Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, donned a black top with a slit denim skirt. To complete her look, she wore red Tecovas cowboy boots. She tagged the brand in the story alongside the location.

Here's a screenshot of the story:

Gianna Tulio flaunting her outfit of the day (Source: @giannatulio via Instagram)

The brand offers a blend of traditional craftsmanship, modern style, and stellar hospitality, together with ultra-high quality and precision, making their boots authentic and unique.

Team Penske also shared a post of Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio near his #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and captioned the post:

"Everything’s better in Texas."

Ryan Blaney qualified in 25th place for the 95-lap race and finished in 19th, one spot above stage one winner Bubba Wallace.

Ryan Blaney's wife revealed what she learned in her month-long wedding

In February 2025, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio were featured in an interview with NASCAR reporter Justin Schuloer. During the interview, Gianna Tulio revealed one thing she has learned from her month-long marriage with the Cup Series driver.

Blaney and Tulio completed the first month of their life as husband and wife. Reflecting on the same, the journalist asked Gianna about what she had learned from her marriage so far.

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure," stated Blaney's wife.

Tulio agreed with her husband and highlighted that the couple prefers calling each other husband and wife instead of fiancé. Ryan Blaney has competed in three races in the 2025 season. He secured one top-five finish and a pair of top-ten finishes.

Blaney has also secured a pole position at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race on February 23, 2025. He finished the race in fourth place and led a single lap. At the Daytona International Speedway, Blaney qualified 16th for the race and finished among the top ten drivers, securing a solid P7. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won his second Daytona 500 title in a row.

