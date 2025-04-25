Sammy Smith aims to recreate last fall's Talladega victory

JR Motorsports racer Sammy Smith has been in NASCAR's spotlight following his unexpected victory at Rockingham after Jesse Love's disqualification. The 20-year-old recently reflected on his victory at the superspeedway in 2024 on Instagram, ahead of this year's race at Talladega.

During last fall's race, Smith started 27th during the United Rentals 250 at the Talladega Super Speedway. However, he raced his way ahead and led the final laps, advancing into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Commenting on his second-career win in 2024, Smith had said:

"Just a great team. It's been a really tough year ... Man, it's been a while. It's been a struggle. I'm very happy to be here and looking (forward to) getting better on these ovals and road courses." (via Motorsport)

Ahead of the upcoming Talladega Spring Race, Sammy Smith posted a throwback picture of his 2024 win at the racetrack, hoping to recreate his victory this time around as well. The No. 8 racer's caption read:

"Last visit to Talladega ended in victory lane. Let’s keep this year’s momentum rolling. 🎱"

Sammy Smith was introduced to racing by former Xfinity Series racer Michael Annett. The latter had strong ties with Sammy's father, Kurt, and made the JR Motorsports racer try go-karting for the first time. Additionally, Smith gained popularity when he joined the ARCA Menards Racing Series in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won 8 of the 15 races run during his stint with JGR.

The No. 8 racer also won the infancy of his rookie season at the Phoenix Raceway in 2023, scoring top-5 finishes with Joe Gibbs Racing that year. Reflecting on his rookie season during an interview with NASCAR, Sammy Smith said that he learned a lot during that time. He acknowledged how being with a new team and trying new tracks for the first time helped him perform better.

Sammy Smith recalls Martinsville Speedway issues after winning at Rockingham

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham on April 20, 2025, took an unexpected turn after Jesse Love, who won the race 0.691 seconds ahead of Sammy Smith, was disqualified for violating Rule 14.14.2.i-5.h, concerning trailing arm spacers and pinion angle shims in a post-race inspection.

After learning about the possibility of a problem, Smith and his crew chief were at the racetrack when NASCAR issued its ruling. Commenting on his unforeseen victory, the JR Motorsports racer said:

“It’s tough to kind of win them like that. I guess take them how you can get them. It’s unfortunate. I’ve been on the other end of the stick where Jesse’s at. The 2 car ultimately had the best car. Those guys did a good job and I felt like we did a great job putting ourselves in position to be in second. It’s definitely nice to make the playoffs after the issues I had a couple weeks ago (at Martinsville).” via Autoweek

The issues Sammy Smith referred to in his comment took place during the Marine Corps 250 when he initiated contact with Taylor Gray during the final lap, resulting in Gray's car spinning through Turns 3 and 4. This created a wreck on the racetrack, allowing Austin Hill to secure the win.

NASCAR competition officials levied a fine of $25,000 against Smith and deducted 50 points from the racer in the Xfinity Series drivers standings.

Currently, Sammy Smith stands in eighth position on the Xfinity Series points table with 281 points in 10 starts.

