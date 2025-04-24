“Shame to see him go like he did”: When Dale Earnhardt paid tribute to late 3-time F1 champ after winning at Talladega

Seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. once honored F1 legend Ayrton Senna with a win at Talladega Superspeedway in 1994. It was the first race since the passing of Senna, who died in a crash at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy.

During the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, Ayrton Senna, who had just moved from McLaren to Williams, was leading the race when he crashed into a concrete barrier at around 131 mph. The impact caused multiple skull fractures, which cost the life of the three-time F1 champ.

In a post-race interview in the Winston Select 500 at Talladega, Dale Earnhardt Sr. dedicated the win to the late Brazilian driver. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver led for 67 of 188 laps, beating runner-ups Ernie Irvan and Michael Waltrip to the finish line.

"It was a great race today for us," Dale Sr. said (via Steven Taranto's post on X).

"I want to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ayrton Senna and all his fans. He was a great racer, and it's a shame to see him go like he did. It's tough," he added.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. later secured his seventh championship in 1994, tying Richard Petty for the all-time record. The following year, he had a title fight against the then-young Jeff Gordon, but came up short in second.

Like Ayrton Senna, Dale Sr. was considered a legend in his respective sport. Unfortunately, the two shared a similar fate after the #8 Chevy pilot died in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. Both incidents spurred the advancement of safety, with NASCAR introducing the Steel and Foam Energy Reduction (SAFER) barriers.

The NASCAR legend concluded his career with seven championships and 76 race wins, eighth on the all-time list. He notably had one Daytona 500 win in 1998 after 20 attempts.

"Miss you friend": Michael Waltrip remembers Dale Earnhardt Sr. in NASCAR's return to Rockingham

Michael Waltrip sits in his car during practice for the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience event- Source: Getty

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip shared a memory of Dale Earnhardt Sr. in Rockingham amid the league's return to the North Carolina track. He posted a picture from their fishing trip, accompanied by a caption saying he missed Dale Sr.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Michael Waltrip wrote:

"Going back to the Rock takes me back to fun times with Dale. We loved fishing. Miss you friend."

After the seven-time champ's passing at the Daytona International Speedway, Steve Park, driver of the #1 Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI) Chevrolet, won the following race at Rockingham Speedway. NASCAR removed The Rock from the Cup and Xfinity (formerly Busch) schedule in 2004 before the Truck Series followed suit nine years later.

The return of Rockingham Speedway witnessed Sammy Smith and Tyler Ankrum win the Xfinity and Truck races, respectively. However, the Cup Series didn't hold a race at the track last Sunday, though NASCAR is considering adding it in the future.

For now, the grid prepares for the third drafting track race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway. The Jack Link's 500 (Cup) is scheduled for April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

